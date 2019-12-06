Toronto Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson goes on long-term injury list

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson has been placed on long-term injury reserve with a leg injury.

Johnsson underwent a CT scan Thursday after suffering the injury on Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Swedish forward will be out at least 10 games or 24 days, and the Leafs say he will be reassessed after the Christmas break.

Johnsson has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 30 games with the Leafs this season.

The Leafs also announced they have recalled forward Nic Petan and Pontus Aberg and defenceman Martin Marincin from the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.

Aberg skated on a line with Auston Matthews and William Nylander at Friday's practice before the team left for St. Louis to begin a four-game road swing Saturday against the Blues.

The 26-year-old Swede has 17 goals and 43 points in 127 career games with Nashville, Edmonton, Anaheim and Minnesota. Aberg added two goals and three assists in 18 playoff contests, with 16 of those coming as a member of the Predators during Nashville's run to the Stanley Cup final in 2016.

"It feels good," Aberg said. "Worked hard (with the Marlies). I'm finally getting a chance. I'm ready to work."

Aberg made a good first impression on Matthews.

"He's really good. He's skilled. I saw a little bit of him in training camp, played with him on the same team," Matthews said. "He's pretty shifty. I think him and Willie have a good relationship, so hopefully we can mesh well and create some offence."

Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe feels Aberg's NHL experience will come in handy.

"The biggest thing is he's played in the league, he's had success in the league, he's scored in the league before, he's played with good players before," Keefe said. "Me coaching in the (AHL), I've seen what he's capable of doing at that level when he's playing at his best. We're going to give him an opportunity here to show that he can belong."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2019.

The Canadian Press