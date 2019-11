Mike Babcock has been fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the firing of head coach Mike Babcock on Wednesday afternoon.

He will be replaced by Sheldon Keefe, who has been the head coach of the Toronto Marlies for the last four-and-a-half seasons.

