Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews, Oilers' Leon Draisaitl highlight full NHL All-Star Weekend rosters

The NHL's Hockey Operations Department on Monday named 37 players to four All-Star teams across the league's divisions.

The announced players will play alongside each division's captains, who were named in an announcement on Dec. 21 . David Pastrnak (Atlantic), Nathan MacKinnon (Central) and Connor McDavid (Pacific) were selected as captains by an online fan vote and will lead their teams in the 2020 NHL All-Star skills competition on Jan. 24 and three-on-three tournament Jan. 25. Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin was originally named the Metroplolitan division team's captain, but he announced on Dec. 27 that he will not participate in All-Star festivities in favor of resting his body and preparing for the regular season's stretch run.

12 players total — including Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk and St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington — will participate in All-Star weekend for the first time in their careers this January. Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane (ninth All-Star selection) is the most senior player currently named to one of the four teams.

In addition to these players, the NHL will conduct its All-Star Last Men In fan vote to allow fans to select the final players on each All-Star roster. The league picked one player from each team in the league and will add the highest vote-getters by division to each All-Star roster. Voting for the Last Men In starts on Jan. 1 at 12 p.m. ET and lasts until Jan. 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Let's take a look at the league's four All-Star teams for each division.

Atlantic Division

Player

Team

David Pastrnak

Boston Bruins

Tuukka Rask

Boston Bruins

Jack Eichel

Buffalo Sabres

Tyler Bertuzzi

Detroit Red Wings

Jonathan Huberdeau

Florida Panthers

Shea Weber

Montreal Canadiens

Anthony Duclair

Ottawa Senators

Victor Hedman

Tampa Bay Lightning

Frederik Andersen

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews

Toronto Maple Leafs

Metropolitan Division

Player

Team

Dougie Hamilton

Carolina Hurricanes

Seth Jones

Columbus Blue Jackets

Joonas Korpisalo

Columbus Blue Jackets

Kyle Palmieri

New Jersey Devils

Mathew Barzal

New York Islanders

Artemi Panarin

New York Rangers

Travis Konecny

Philadelphia Flyers

Jake Guentzel

Pittsburgh Penguins

John Carlson

Washington Capitals

Braden Holtby

Washington Capitals

Central Division

Player

Team

Patrick Kane

Chicago Blackhawks

Nathan MacKinnon

Colorado Avalanche

Tyler Seguin

Dallas Stars

Eric Staal

Minnesota Wild

Roman Josi

Nashville Predators

Ryan O'Reilly

St. Louis Blues

Jordan Binnington

St. Louis Blues

Alex Pietrangelo

St. Louis Blues

Connor Hellebuyck

Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele

Winnipeg Jets

Pacific Division

Player

Team

Jakob Silfverberg

Anaheim Ducks

Darcy Kuemper

Arizona Coyotes

Matthew Tkachuk

Calgary Flames

Mark Giordano

Calgary Flames

Connor McDavid

Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl

Edmonton Oilers

Anze Kopitar

Los Angeles Kings

Logan Couture

San Jose Sharks

Elias Pettersson

Vancouver Canucks

Marc-Andre Fleury

Vegas Golden Knights

The NHL will hold its annual All-Star weekend on Jan. 24-25 at the St. Louis Blues' Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.

