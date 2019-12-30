Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews, Oilers' Leon Draisaitl highlight full NHL All-Star Weekend rosters
The NHL's Hockey Operations Department on Monday named 37 players to four All-Star teams across the league's divisions.
The announced players will play alongside each division's captains, who were named in an announcement on Dec. 21 . David Pastrnak (Atlantic), Nathan MacKinnon (Central) and Connor McDavid (Pacific) were selected as captains by an online fan vote and will lead their teams in the 2020 NHL All-Star skills competition on Jan. 24 and three-on-three tournament Jan. 25. Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin was originally named the Metroplolitan division team's captain, but he announced on Dec. 27 that he will not participate in All-Star festivities in favor of resting his body and preparing for the regular season's stretch run.
12 players total — including Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk and St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington — will participate in All-Star weekend for the first time in their careers this January. Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane (ninth All-Star selection) is the most senior player currently named to one of the four teams.
In addition to these players, the NHL will conduct its All-Star Last Men In fan vote to allow fans to select the final players on each All-Star roster. The league picked one player from each team in the league and will add the highest vote-getters by division to each All-Star roster. Voting for the Last Men In starts on Jan. 1 at 12 p.m. ET and lasts until Jan. 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Let's take a look at the league's four All-Star teams for each division.
Atlantic Division
Player
Team
David Pastrnak
Boston Bruins
Tuukka Rask
Boston Bruins
Jack Eichel
Buffalo Sabres
Tyler Bertuzzi
Detroit Red Wings
Jonathan Huberdeau
Florida Panthers
Shea Weber
Montreal Canadiens
Anthony Duclair
Ottawa Senators
Victor Hedman
Tampa Bay Lightning
Frederik Andersen
Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs
Metropolitan Division
Player
Team
Dougie Hamilton
Carolina Hurricanes
Seth Jones
Columbus Blue Jackets
Joonas Korpisalo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Kyle Palmieri
New Jersey Devils
Mathew Barzal
New York Islanders
Artemi Panarin
New York Rangers
Travis Konecny
Philadelphia Flyers
Jake Guentzel
Pittsburgh Penguins
John Carlson
Washington Capitals
Braden Holtby
Washington Capitals
Central Division
Player
Team
Patrick Kane
Chicago Blackhawks
Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
Tyler Seguin
Dallas Stars
Eric Staal
Minnesota Wild
Roman Josi
Nashville Predators
Ryan O'Reilly
St. Louis Blues
Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues
Alex Pietrangelo
St. Louis Blues
Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
Mark Scheifele
Winnipeg Jets
Pacific Division
Player
Team
Jakob Silfverberg
Anaheim Ducks
Darcy Kuemper
Arizona Coyotes
Matthew Tkachuk
Calgary Flames
Mark Giordano
Calgary Flames
Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
Anze Kopitar
Los Angeles Kings
Logan Couture
San Jose Sharks
Elias Pettersson
Vancouver Canucks
Marc-Andre Fleury
Vegas Golden Knights
The NHL will hold its annual All-Star weekend on Jan. 24-25 at the St. Louis Blues' Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.