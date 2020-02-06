Maple Leafs acquire Jack Campbell, Kyle Clifford from Kings for Trevor Moore

The Toronto Maple Leafs have their backup goaltender. And with Frederik Andersen currently out due to an upper-body injury, he might be their starter for the near future.

On Wednesday, the team announced that they have acquired goaltender Jack Campbell and forward Kyle Clifford from the Los Angeles Kings for a package that includes forward Trevor Moore.

The @MapleLeafs have acquired goaltender Jack Campbell and forward Kyle Clifford from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Trevor Moore, Columbus’ third round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and a conditional third round pick in 2021. #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 6, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

More to come.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports



