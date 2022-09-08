Toronto to lower flags, dim CN Tower in honour of Queen Elizabeth II's legacy

A smiling Queen Elizabeth waves to a happy crowd of onlookers at the Canadian National Exhibition grounds in Toronto on June 26, 1973. While at the CNE, the Queen and Prince Philip were entertained by various dance troupes and choirs. (The Canadian Press - image credit)

Flags are set to be lowered and Toronto's CN Tower dimmed as politicians and public figures across the city mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace announced the Queen's death at 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, saying she died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96.

The Monarch, who marked seven decades on the throne earlier this summer, made seven visits to Toronto between 1957 and 2010 as Queen. Before that, her first visit to Toronto was in 1951 as Princess Elizabeth, when she came in place of her father who was ill at the time.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was among those who expressed his condolences.

"I join everyone across our province, country and the world in commemorating the remarkable life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of Canada," Ford said in a tweet.

"Throughout her historic reign, she taught us the true meaning of selfless service."

Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie said flags at at city buildings will also be lowered to half-mast and the clock tower dimmed "in honour of her legacy and service to the people of Great Britain."

Flags will also be lowered to half-mast at Toronto city hall and the Ontario Legislative Building.

WATCH | A collection of highlights from the Queen's visits to Canada from 1957 to 2010:

