Toronto issues extreme cold weather alert
The City of Toronto has issued an extreme cold weather alert.
The alerts are typically issued whenever temperatures are expected to hit -15 degrees celsius or colder with wind chill.
"Other weather-related factors may also be considered," according to a news release.
Currently, Environment Canada is anticipating a high of -3 degrees celsius that feels closer to -15 degrees celsius with wind chill.
The temperature is expected to drop to –11 overnight on Saturday, with a forecast low of -3 degrees celsius on Sunday.
"Those most at risk of cold-related illness are people experiencing homelessness or those under-housed, those who work outdoors, people with a pre-existing heart condition or respiratory illness, elderly people, infants and young children," the city says.
There are four warming centres currently in operation:
129 Peter St.
5800 Yonge St.
Better Living Centre at 195 Princes' Blvd. in Exhibition Place
The Scarborough Civic Centre at 150 Borough Dr.