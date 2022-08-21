Toronto Island ferry operating on modified schedule 'until further notice' after Saturday crash

A Toronto Island ferry crashed into the dock at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal on Saturday afternoon, injuring 17 people, five of whom were taken to hospital. Two children were among those taken to hospital. (Neil Herland/CBC - image credit)

Toronto Island ferries are back up and running following a crash on Saturday that injured 17 people.

Two passenger-only ferries and one ferry that allows vehicles are running on a "modified schedule until further notice," city spokesperson Alex Burke said in an email.

Burke said that the city is discouraging "unnecessary vehicle passage" and that travelers should anticipate "longer than usual wait times."

Emergency crews were called to the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal dock at Queens Quay West and Bay Street shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

A Toronto Island ferry crashed into the dock. Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said that 17 people were injured, five of whom were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Of the five taken to hospital, two were children.

Hopkinson said 12 of the injured people were treated at the scene. Passengers recalled feeling the ferry going too fast to dock properly and attempting to brace themselves.

"People at the top of the stairs had fallen on everybody on the bottom," Karen Butting told CBC Toronto. "Kids were hurt, people were crying, parents were scared."

Ferry service was suspended for the remainder of Saturday.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Hopkinson said he would not be able to comment on the "circumstances" until the investigation has been completed.