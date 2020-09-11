As the Toronto International Film Festival goes virtual, these directors are just happy to be seen

The season of fall film festivals is typically one of year-in, year-out rituals and repetition. This year, thanks to a global pandemic and international travel restrictions, all of that has changed.

Having started on Thursday night, the 2020 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival is a drastically different version of the event that is a key component of the festival circuit and launching pad for movies with awards season ambitions.

“Where do I start?” said Joana Vicente, executive director and cohead of TIFF, when asked about the struggles of putting on the festival amidst the pandemic. “It's been just an incredible challenge.”

With an opening-night world premiere of Spike Lee’s concert documentary “David Byrne’s American Utopia” playing at three outdoor venues across the city rather than the typical indoor gala, TIFF 2020 is a downright spartan affair compared with the outsized glamour of previous years.

The festival’s official selection includes only 50 feature films, down drastically from the more than 300 titles that played the festival last year. Nevertheless, a handful of premieres may prove to be awards season powerhouses, such as Francis Lee’s romantic period piece “Ammonite,” starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan, or Chloé Zhao’s hardscrabble drama “Nomadland” starring Frances McDormand.

Halle Berry makes her directing debut with “Bruised,” in which she also stars. Thomas Vinterberg’s “Another Round,” reuniting the filmmaker with actor Mads Mikkelsen, also premieres. Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “Good Joe Bell,” starring Mark Wahlberg and Reid Miller, and Ricky Staub’s “Concrete Cowboy,” starring Idris Elba, Caleb McLaughlin and Jharrel Jerome, also are among the anticipated titles world-premiering at TIFF.

Festival organizers made the decision fairly early on that this year’s event would be a hybrid of virtual and live events, using TIFF’s multiscreen Lightbox venue as the main hub for in-person screenings. There will also be events at two Toronto drive-ins and one other outdoor space. Two online screening platforms are being used, one for public events and another for industry and press.

“It's very different,” said Vicente of this year’s festival, speaking earlier this week from Toronto. “So we embraced that, let's go with the smallest selection, let's make it exciting, putting the spotlight on those films. Let's figure it out. It's amazing the support that we got from talent wanting to participate. So we really leaned into, 'Let's get people to participate in the way that they can.' And then give audiences choices on how to engage with that.

"People were energized by the films that were being submitted, by the conversation with the industry and people really being desperate for that platform for finished films to be sold," Vicente said. "So that gave us the energy to feel like this is really important. We can't just give it up. Let's do the best we can with what we have."







Finished just in time

“Ammonite” has emerged as one of the buzziest premieres of the slimmed-down slate. Initially part of the selection for the Cannes Film Festival, which was canceled, then selected for the Telluride Film Festival, which also was canceled, the film is finally having its world premiere in Toronto. It also was selected as the closing-night film for the upcoming London Film Festival.

Lee, who won awards and accolades for his debut feature, 2017’s “God’s Own Country,” directs his own screenplay set in the 1840s at the English seaside, with Kate Winslet in a fictionalized account of real-life paleontologist Mary Anning. When circumstances find her caring for a grieving younger woman (Saoirse Ronan), the connection between the two blossoms into tentative romance.

