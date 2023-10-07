Toronto Humane Society appeals for funds as it helps pet owners under financial strain

Lauralee Dorst, a registered vet technician and division manager of public veterinary services, poses with Nina, a dog that was surrendered due to the rising cost of pet care. (Paul Borkwood/CBC - image credit)

Toronto's high cost of living is forcing some pet owners in the city to make tough choices between buying groceries and providing care for their pets, according to the Toronto Humane Society.

Dillon Dodson, the society's senior manager of social work, said on Friday that pet owners under extreme financial stress are turning to the society for help. In some cases, they are surrendering their pets because they cannot afford to look after them any longer, she said.

"The city absolutely is in crisis," Dodson told CBC Toronto.

"Every day, the Toronto Humane Society is hearing heart-wrenching stories of families that are having to make excruciating decisions, whether this is forgoing groceries for themselves or providing pet care for their animals."

To help pet owners, the society has launched a campaign, Toronto in Crisis, to appeal for funds.

Currently, the society runs a number of programs to help pet owners in extreme need. These programs include its urgent care program, public veterinary services and pet food bank. Demand for all three programs has increased this year, the society says.

"It is our responsibility to come together as a community to do our level best to meet the families' needs," Dodson said.

Through its urgent care program, the society offers temporary fostering to pet owners with the aim of maintaining the human-animal bond. Dodson said the program helps pet owners experiencing "unexpected and temporary hardship," such as those in the midst of housing or health crises.

The animals are placed in safe homes, and once the pet owners are able to regain their footing, their pets are returned to them, she said.

This year to date, the society has helped 125 families through the program. Eighty families have been reunited with their pets this year alone.

"We continue to see numbers every single day increase and increase and it really is falling outside of our ability to keep up with demand," Dodson said. "We really do need your support."

This year, from January to September, the society says on its website that it provided more than $1.3 million in below market rate vet services through its public veterinary services.

Last year, in the same time frame, it provided $615,000 worth of below market rate vet services through the program. The society subsidizes veterinary care through the program.



Through its pet food bank and Community Day events, more than 51,709 kilograms of food has been donated to families in need from January to June this year, the society says on its website. Last year, during the entire year, 26,205 kilograms of food was donated to families in need. Within six months, the society says it has nearly doubled the amount of food donated last year.

"The science backs up that animals really do create improved health outcomes for all of us," Dodson said.

"For our community members that might be experiencing isolation, it's particularly important that they be able to maintain those relationships with their family members, whether they're two-legged or four-legged."

Lauralee Dorst, a registered vet technician and division manager of the society's public veterinary services, said the society is working hard to keep families and their pets together.

She said the society sees people lined up around the block when it offers pet supplies on its community days. She added it is hard to watch when people have to surrender their pets because they cannot afford to keep the animals.

"For someone to have to give up their pet because they can't afford basic care is excruciating," she said.