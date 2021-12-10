Toronto hosts Chicago after Kase's 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (10-14-2, sixth in the Central) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (18-8-2, third in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -222, Blackhawks +182; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit Toronto after Ondrej Kase scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

The Maple Leafs are 11-4-1 at home. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference with 23 power-play goals, led by Auston Matthews with six.

The Blackhawks are 5-8-1 in road games. Chicago scores 2.1 goals per game, the least in the Western Conference. Alex DeBrincat leads the team with 14 total goals.

In their last matchup on Oct. 27, Toronto won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Kerfoot leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-11 in 28 games this season. Matthews has 10 goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Seth Jones leads the Blackhawks with 20 total assists and has 23 points. DeBrincat has 8 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, 7.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging 1.9 goals, three assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

