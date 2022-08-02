Toronto General Hospital under 'critical care bed alert,' says ICUs at full capacity

This is an aerial drone view of Toronto General Hospital taken on Dec. 15, 2020. (Sue Reid/CBC - image credit)

A Toronto hospital says it is under a "critical care bed alert," with its three intensive care units all at full capacity due to staffing shortages.

Toronto General Hospital said in an email on Tuesday that its Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit, Cardiac Intensive Care Unit and Medical Surgical Intensive Care Unit are at their "total bed capacity" or have limited human resources to keep all of their physical critical care beds open safely and in operation.

"Due to multiple factors including issues driven by the ongoing pandemic, we are experiencing a staffing shortage that requires this action," Gillian Howard, spokesperson for University Health Network, which includes Toronto General Hospital, said in the email.

Howard said when the hospital is under a critical care bed alert, it triages patients that require specialized intensive care unit work and it works collaboratively to ensure patients get the appropriate care they need.

The three intensive care units treat "different patient populations" who requiring intensive care, Howard said.