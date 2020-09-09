Toronto Festival Honorees Celebrated for Creativity and Impact

Terence Blanchard

Variety Artisans Award

The Grammy-winning composer has been working with director Spike Lee for more than three decades, starting as a trumpet player on “Do the Right Thing,” graduating to composer on “Jungle Fever” and scoring all of Lee’s films since — earning an Oscar nomination for 2018’s “BlacKkKlansman” and acclaim for “Da 5 Bloods” now playing on Netflix.

But he’s not only “Spike Lee’s composer,” as the rest of his 70-plus film and TV credits attest. He’s just finished eight episodes of HBO’s “Perry Mason” and has two scores debuting at Toronto, both for films by African American actors making their directorial debuts: Regina King’s “One Night in Miami” and Halle Berry’s “Bruised.” Blanchard is in greater demand than ever, yet he continues to be selective about his film work. He looks for projects that have meaning, both culturally and historically (such as last year’s “Harriet” and 2012’s “Red Tails”). “It’s very important and I do seek them out,” he says.

He lost a lot of work in the 1990s when he consistently turned down films with stereotyped images of African Americans. “I’m not going to be that guy,” he says. “I haven’t been that guy in my music career as a performer, and I don’t see the need to throw away that identity just to work in film.”

Powerful scores including those for Lee’s “Malcolm X” and “25th Hour” and the Hurricane Katrina documentary “When the Levees Broke” followed. The larger world beyond Hollywood has begun to acknowledge his gifts, as his second opera, “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” will be performed next year at New York’s Metropolitan Opera. A strong advocate for education, he tells his UCLA students what he believes: “You need to think about what you want to do with your art and all of the messages you want to convey.”

Tracey Deer

Emerging Talent Award, presented by MGM

As a “12-year-old Mohawk girl” growing up in Kahnawake, a Native American reserve in Quebec, Canada, Deer was repeatedly told that she would never achieve her dreams of becoming a filmmaker.

“I was a little indigenous girl growing up on a reserve, and the message I got over and over again was that this is impossible, it’s never going to happen, we don’t do that,” says Deer, whose debut feature, “Beans,” which recounts the Oka crisis, a violent 78-day standoff in 1990 between two Mohawk communities and the Quebec government, premieres at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival.

“I fought my way through all the naysayers,” says Deer, who’s directing, writing and producing credits include the 2005 documentary “Mohawk Girls,” a small-screen sitcom of the same name that ran from 2010-17, and the TV series “Anne With an E.”

“I got back up every time I was pushed down,” adds Deer.

“We had been aware of Tracey’s work for a long time, and we’ve been excited to see her first feature,” says Cameron Bailey, TIFF artistic director and co-head. “The story is very personal, and she tells the story with such heart and such empathy that you really see this part of Canadian history in an entirely new light. She’s going to be one of the leading indigenous voices globally in terms of the stories she tells.”

Deer’s goal with her film: “to open heart, to open minds.”

“I’m hoping to make the world a better place,” she says. “I’m feeling very idealistic and very optimistic.”

Anthony Hopkins

Tribute Actor Award

It’s hard to imagine a more befitting recipient of Toronto’s Actor Award than Hopkins. The thespian cut his teeth at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art where he was spotted by Laurence Olivier, who, in 1965, invited Hopkins to join the Royal National Theater. Ever since, Hopkins has delivered legendary performances on both stage and screen, roles ranging from Shakespeare’s King Lear to Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs.” In 2020, Hopkins netted his fifth Oscar nom for his supporting role in “The Two Popes.” His next project, Florian Zeller’s “The Father,” premieres at TIFF.

“It’s an incredibly powerful performance,” says Joana Vicente, executive director and co-head of Toronto. “It just becomes so obvious as you’re seeing films when something jumps out, and he’s obviously always amazing, but also, I’m sure as an actor this was such an intense acting experience.”

“Sir Anthony Hopkins is an actor’s actor,” says Cameron Bailey, TIFF artistic director and co-head. “He’s the one other actors watch to see someone practice at the very top of their craft and he goes back decades—in television, on the stage, in film.”

