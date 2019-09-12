Toronto FC and New York City FC play to 1-1 draw

NEW YORK — Alejandro Pozuelo scored in the 40th minute as Toronto FC tied New York City FC 1-1 Wednesday night to run their unbeaten streak to eight matches across all competition.

Pozuelo tied the game for Toronto FC (11-10-9) on a penalty shot after falling behind early in the match. The single point moves Toronto into fourth in the East.

"We've got to keep building on each one of these efforts and performances and keep working to execute when we have the moments to win the game," said Toronto coach Greg Vanney.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Alexandru Mitrita got the scoring started for New York City FC (15-5-9) in the sixth minute on a shot 20 yards out from the edge of the box.

Toronto FC outshot New York City FC 14 to eight, with five shots on goal to one for New York City FC.

New York City FC drew four corner kicks, committed 11 fouls and was given four yellow cards. Toronto FC drew two corner kicks, committed 11 fouls and was given two yellow cards.

Both teams next play Sunday. After three straight road games, Toronto FC hosts Colorado. And New York City FC visits Philadelphia.

"It was a great performance, we dug deep," said TFC defender Ashtone Morgan.

"It's been a long away trip for us. I thought we could have gotten three points, but you know we'll take the point and we move on to the weekend."

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press