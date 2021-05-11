Toronto FC waives former first-round pick Griffin Dorsey

Toronto FC has waived former first-round draft pick Griffin Dorsey.

The 22-year-old midfielder/wingback saw just seven minutes of playing time in two substitute appearances since being drafted sixth overall in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft from Indiana, where the Colorado native was a second-team All-American.

The former U.S. under-20 international signed a Generation Adidas contract with MLS prior to the draft.

GM Ali Curtis said the acquisitions of designated player Yeferson Soteldo and Jamaican international defender Kemar Lawrence had forced Dorsey farther down the depth chart.

"You have to make (roster) room at times," said coach Chris Armas. "So that's what that's about. We think he's a really good young professional. So this was not an easy decision."

TFC defender Eriq Zavaleta also paid tribute to Griffin.

"In my time as a pro, I’ve seen few young players work harder every day. Good luck in your next club, pal." he said in a social media post. "Success is around the corner."





