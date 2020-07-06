Toronto FC, Vancouver Whitecaps ready for MLS is Back Tournament in Florida

Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps are both scheduled to leave for Florida today after delays related to COVID-19.

Vancouver was originally slated to depart last Wednesday, while Toronto was scheduled to take off Friday for the MLS is Back Tournament in the Orlando area.

The Whitecaps had to delay their flight south because of a pair of inconclusive test results. That prompted more testing, which subsequently came back negative.

Toronto pushed its departure to Saturday, citing the need for more time to complete pre-travel coronavirus testing. The club had to postpone again after a member of its travelling party reported "experiencing symptoms," requiring another round of testing.

A team spokesman said Monday all tests had been negative and TFC was ready to fly.

The Montreal Impact arrived in Florida last Thursday.

The World Cup-style tournament, which runs July 8 to Aug. 11, is taking place at Disney's Wide World of Sports complex.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2020.

The Canadian Press