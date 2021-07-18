Mukhtar has fast hat trick, Nashville beats 10-man Fire 5-1

NASHVILLE — Hany Mukhtar scored three goals in an early six-minute span and Nashville beat the 10-man Chicago Fire 5-1 on Saturday night.

Mukhtar scored in the 10th, 13th and 16th minutes, the fastest hat trick in MLS history.

C.J. Sapong made it 4-0 for Nashville (5-1-7) in the 39th minute with a putback off the rebound of Randall Leal’s shot off the post. Brian Anunga capped the scoring in the 62nd.

The Fire (3-8-2) went down a man in the 14th minute when Johan Kappelhof was sent off for denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

Ignacio Aliseda scored for Chicago in the 47th minute.

ORLANDO CITY 1, TORONTO FC 1, TIE

TORONTO (AP) — Jozy Altidore returned to action with a goal and Toronto FC — playing at home in front of fans for the first time since March 2020 — tied Orlando City 1-1 on Saturday night.

Altidore’s 72nd-minute feel-good moment at BMO Field was negated five minutes later by Nani’s tying penalty kick.

Altidore came on in the 64th minute to a standing ovation. He last played May 22 due to a falling out with former coach Chris Armas.

Toronto (2-8-3) played its first game at BMO Field since Sept. 1 and the first with fans in the stands since March 7, 2020.

Orlando is 6-3-4.

CF MONTREAL 5, FC CINCINNATI 4

MONTREAL (AP) — Ahmed Hamdi scored the tying and winning goals in a late three-goal burst and CF Montreal beat FC Cincinnati in its return to Canada.

Mason Toye pulled Montreal (6-3-4) within a goal on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute, and Hamdi tied it in the 74th and netted the winner in the 87th.

Toye and Joaquin Torres scored for Montreal in the first half.

Brenner scored twice for Cincinnati (3-6-3) and Haris Medunjanin and Gustavo Valecilla also connected.

REVOLUTION 1, ATLANTA UNITED 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored his seventh goal of the season and Eastern Conference-leading New England beat Atlanta to snap a three-game winless streak.

Brad Knighton had five saves for New England (8-3-3).

Atlanta (2-4-7) is winless in eight games.

CREW 2, NEW YORK CITY FC 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lucas Zelarayan scored his fourth free-kick goal of the season to help Columbus beat New York City FC.

Zelarayan capped the scoring in the 62nd minute, moving within two of tying Sebastian Giovinco’s single-season record for free-kick goals.

Darlington Nagbe also scored for Columbus (5-3-5). Jesús Medina scored for NYC (5-5-2).

The Associated Press