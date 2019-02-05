Toronto FC Signs U.S. Forward Terrence Boyd From Darmstadt

Toronto FC signed U.S. international forward Terrence Boyd on Tuesday, beginning the process of retooling an attack that just lost its most potent piece.

The 27-year-old German-American striker joins TFC from Darmstadt in Germany's second division, and his arrival in MLS comes after 10 years spent in Europe. Boyd began his career with Hertha Berlin and was a standout for Borussia Dortmund's reserve team before spending two years in Austria with Rapid Vienna. He returned to Germany with RB Leipzig before moving to Darmstadt in 2017, but injuries have derailed the progress and prolific goal numbers that had him on the U.S. national team's radar. His last cap came in October 2016, and he has 14 caps in his career.

Sebastian Giovinco's departure to Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal has left a gaping hole in TFC's attack, and while Boyd won't fill it alone, the Reds are certainly hoping he'll find the goal-scoring form that made him a national-team call-up and have reason to unleash his trademark "Cyclops" goal celebration, made with the tattoo of an eye on his forearm.

“We are excited to welcome Terrence and his family to the club," new Toronto general manager Ali Curtis said in a statement. "Terrence is a player that we’ve tracked for years during his time with the U.S. national team and in Germany. He is an experienced, attacking player that is capable of scoring goals in MLS. We’re looking forward to him joining our preseason and integrating himself into the group.”

Despite his past status as a national team player, Boyd was not subjected to the MLS Allocation Order, which is used to distribute select U.S. national team players, U.S. youth national team players and players who have previously been transferred out of MLS for a fee of more than $500,000. Toronto just used its place atop the allocation order to sign center back Laurent Ciman, who returned to the league after leaving LAFC for Dijon in France. TFC traded back into the top spot recently, acquiring it in a deal that sent Nick Hagglund to expansion side FC Cincinnati.

