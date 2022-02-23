Toronto FC signs Kadin Chung amidst talk a more experienced fullback in on his way

Toronto FC added former Pacific FC defender Kadin Chung to its first-team roster on Wednesday amidst speculation that a more experienced fullback signing is in the works.

The MLS team has been linked to veteran Italian left back Domenico Criscito, currently with Genoa, with reports indicating a deal may be close. The 35-year-old Criscito, who has won 26 caps for Italy, has spent most of his career with Genoa and Russia's Zenit Saint Petersburg, although he also had a spell with Juventus early in his career.

Toronto, in the midst of an extensive rebuild under new coach Bob Bradley, has already signed Italian star Lorenzo Insigne. The Napoli attacker is expected in July after his Italian club contract runs out.

Chung, a 23-year-old from Port Coquitlam, B.C., is part of a young fullback corps that includes repurposed wingers Jacob Shaffelburg and Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty.

Fullbacks Richie Laryea and Brazil's Auro have moved to other clubs while veteran Justin Morrow has retired to take a front-office position. The MLS club is trying to find a new home for Jamaican international defender Kemar Lawrence, who is not in camp.

Toronto is currently in Texas preparing for its season opener Saturday at FC Dallas.

Chung spent the last three seasons in the Canadian Premier League, making 63 appearances for Pacific in all competitions. He helped the Vancouver Island club to the CPL championship in December.

Chung has signed with Toronto through 2023 with options for 2024 and 2025.

“Kadin has had a good pre-season and has earned a spot on our roster,” Bradley, who doubles as TFC's sporting director, said in a statement. “He’s coming off a very good season in the CPL with Pacific FC and we think Kadin is going to continue to improve and give us some depth at the right back position.”

Chung joins fellow Pacific alumnus Lukas MacNaughton on the TFC roster.

Chung started his career in the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Residency Program in September 2011 before joining Whitecaps FC 2 in August 2015. That year he was named Canada's U-17 Male Player of the Year.

In 2018, the Canadian youth international joined FC Kaiserslautern II in the German fifth-tier before signing with Pacific that December.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2022.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press