Toronto FC sign Brazilian defender Auro Alvaro da Cruz Junior from Sao Paulo FC

Toronto FC signed defender Auro Alvaro da Cruz Junior on loan Tuesday.

The deal will take the 22-year-old Brazilian player, who's known simply as "Auro," from the Brazilian club Sao Paulo FC with an option to buy.

Auro has represented Brazil at both the U-17 and U-20 championships.

He's also made a combined 34 appearances in Brazil's Serie A and Campeonato Paulista leagues over three seasons with Sao Paulo FC.

"Auro is a young and versatile defender that will provide us with flexibility within our line-up, both on the left and right side," said Toronto FC General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. "We are pleased to bring him in on a loan deal with an option to buy for the future."

