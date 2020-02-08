Toronto FC puts Piatti through medical ringer before signing Argentine veteran

TORONTO -- It appears Toronto FC put Pablo Piatti through a medical ringer, turning to the Maple Leafs and Raptors to help check out the Argentine's surgically repaired right knee.

The reports from the myriad of tests were positive enough for the MLS team to sign the 30-year-old winger as its third designated player despite the fact he has played just seven games since undergoing anterior cruciate ligament surgery last February.

"At the end of the day we felt comfortable that he was the right player," Toronto FC president Bill Manning told a media conference call Saturday.

"This is a guy we think still has a lot to give and he has a bit of a chip on his shoulder too," he added. "That surgery probably cost him another big contract in Europe. We're actually happy to get him. The gamble is ... if we can keep him healthy, we think he can be a steal for us."

The five-foot-four 139-pounder comes to Major League Soccer from Barcelona-based Espanyol on a free transfer.

TFC had Alex McKechnie, the Raptors vice-president of player health and performance, check out the Argentine winger. TFC team physician Ira Smith, orthopedic surgeon Tim Dwyer and assistant athletic therapist Shohei Miyauchi also examined him. As did John Theodoropoulos, orthopedic surgeon to both the Leafs and Blue Jays.

"No stone unturned," said Manning.

It appears load management, which McKechnie engineered to keep former Raptor Kawhi Leonard healthy last season, is coming to Toronto FC.

"We're going to create a very specific plan for him, and Alex (McKechnie) actually wants to help out," said Manning.

Piatti, who has also suffered a fractured arm and skull during his career. returned to action in late September from the knee surgery but was soon sidelined again.

"One of our doctors believes he came back too early and that resulted in a muscle injury," said Manning.

Manning came prepared Saturday, taking almost seven minutes to detail the team's medical due diligence. He noted Piatti had undergone an MRI, with another test showed the Argentine's body fat at an impressive 4.8 per cent. Doctors also checked out his other knee, reporting that both joints showed less wear and tear "than a normal 30-year-old."

Piatti joins Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo and U.S. international striker Jozy Altidore as Toronto's designated players. The third spot came open in December when captain Michael Bradley accepted a new deal using targeted allocation money, opening up room for another marquee player under the MLS salary cap.

"Adding Pablo will add really great and healthy competition to our front six," said GM Ali Curtis.

Curtis declined to confirm reports that Piatti had signed a one-year deal plus an option.

"We didn't lock him up for three or four years, if that's what you're asking," he said, adding the deal contained incentives.

But with the new collective bargaining agreement giving the league the right to limit compensation for the third DP to the maximum TAM salary (unless the player is 23 or younger), it appears Curtis may have had to be creative in assembling the deal.

"We're happy with the player, we're happy with where the contract situation landed and we're looking forward to getting Pablo going," said Curtis. "He's smart. He's a high-quality technical and tactical player. He's got great character."

If the new rules governing a third DP come into play, Piatti's salary would likely be restricted to some US$1.6 million for 2020. In comparison, Altidore made $6.33 million and Pozuelo $3.8 million last season

Manning said Piatti had been on the team radar for a little more than a year, one of about a dozen candidates alongside Pozuelo once Sebastian Giovinco asked for a transfer move during the 2019 training camp.

Piatti fell off the list after injuring his knee, with Toronto eventually signing Pozuelo. TFC scouts compiled a longer list of 20 to 30 players in November with Piatti making the cut again, only to fall off again through injury.

Piatti returned at action in December and by mid-January was part of a 13-player wish list.

A Toronto scout watched him in action in January. A subsequent conversation between Manning and a player agent at camp in Florida resulted in Piatti's camp showing interest and the transfer began to take shape.

Piatti came to town Tuesday, spending three days meeting with team officials and going through medical tests.

The deal with struck Thursday night and Piatti headed to Toronto's training camp in California. He will wear No. 7 with TFC.

Piatti is no stranger to Toronto. In 2007, he won the FIFA U-20 World Cup at BMO Field with an Argentine side that featured Sergio Aguero, Angel di Maria and Maxi Moralez.

He started with Estudiantes in Argentina, making his first-team debut at 17, before moving to Spain with Almeria, Valencia and Espanyol. He won a senior cap for Argentina in 2011 in a friendly against Poland.

Toronto opens the MLS season on Feb. 29 at San Jose.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2020.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

