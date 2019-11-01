Toronto FC to play before full house with 69,000-plus expected for MLS Cup final

Toronto FC will be playing before a full house at next week's MLS Cup in Seattle.

The Seattle Sounders, Toronto's opposition, said the Nov. 10 game at CenturyLink Field is a sellout, with more than 69,000 expected. It will be the largest soccer crowd in Seattle history.

Tickets went on sale to the public at 1 p.m. ET Friday. The sellout includes the Toronto and Seattle ticket allocations.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We are thrilled to be playing a match of this magnitude in front of a historic home crowd of more than 69,000," Seattle owner Adrian Hanauer said in a statement.

The Sounders averaged 40,247 fans this season, second only to Atlanta's 52,510.

The game marks the third meeting between Toronto and Seattle in the last four MLS Cup finals. Seattle came out on top in a penalty shootout in 2016 while Toronto won 2-0 in 2017. Both games were at Toronto's BMO Field.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2019.

The Canadian Press