Reports: Toronto FC, Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne agree to 5-year deal

Toronto FC and Italy star Lorenzo Insigne have reportedly come to terms on a five-year deal. (Sebastian Widmann/UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

After more than 10 years with Napoli, Lorenzo Insigne has reportedly agreed to join Toronto FC next summer in what is being lauded as one of the most momentous transfers in MLS history.

Italian national sports newspaper Corriere dello Sport is reporting that Lorenzo Insigne has agreed to sign a five-year contract with #TFCLive. TFC president Bill Manning is expected to fly to Rome next week. #MLS — steve buffery (@Beezersun) December 31, 2021

The 30-year-old forward was expected to renegotiate his contract with Napoli at the end of the current Serie A campaign. However, with reports that Napoli was only going to offer Insigne reduced terms, other franchises’ interests were peaked — most saliently, Scudetto holders Inter.

Despite the competition, Toronto’s reported offer of a five-and-a-half-year contract worth about US$13 million, with up to US$5.1 million in add-ons, proved too much to turn down. Walking the Red's Michael Singh first reported the news on Dec. 28, with terms of the proposed deal revealed later that day by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

While 90min is reporting the Napoli captain will be a member of Toronto FC next summer, the team must clear a Designated Player spot on their roster before they publicize the transfer. Currently, Alejandro Pozuelo, Jozy Altidore and Yeferson Soteldo are occupying the three slots.

Insigne has been a stalwart in Serie A for over 10 years, racking up more than 300 top-flight appearances for the Partenopei. He is also an active starter for the Italy national team, which won the European Championship this past summer. This is a groundbreaking signing for Toronto and MLS, one which will prove auspicious for the franchise and its fanbase.

Toronto is also rumoured to be interested in forward Andrea Belotti and left back Domenico Criscito. Per Singh, the Canadian club has not had any meaningful discussions with Belotti but is in communication with Criscito and another Italian striker from Serie A.

There hasn’t been any meaningful communication between Toronto FC and Andrea Belotti (as of today), but I am hearing TFC are in talks with Genoa's Domenico Criscito and another Italian striker from Serie A, per sources. Stay tuned 🇮🇹 — Michael Singh (@MichaelSingh94) December 29, 2021

Belotti’s contract is due to expire at the end of the 2021-22 Serie A campaign. Numerous teams from the Premier League are reportedly interested in the 28-year-old.

