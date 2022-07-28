Toronto FC looks to move on after painful penalty shootout loss in cup final

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Toronto FC
    Toronto FC
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

TORONTO — Having lost one cup final this week in a painful penalty shootout, Toronto FC now sees itself facing 12 more.

That's how many games left Toronto (6-12-4) has left in the MLS regular season. Bob Bradley's team currently sits in 13th place in the Eastern Conference — six points and six teams out of the playoffs.

There is no room for margin of error if TFC has any hope of making the post-season.

Toronto flew back immediately after Tuesday's Canadian Championship final loss in Vancouver, arriving home around 7 a.m. Wednesday. On Thursday, the team took what it could in reviewing the 5-3 penalty shootout setback against the Whitecaps and started looking ahead.

"Now it's time for us to move on. We've got 12 games left," said goalkeeper Alex Bono. "And we have to treat every one like a final from this point on. We know the importance of each one."

Toronto returns to action Saturday at the 10th-place New England Revolution (6-7-8).

Some wondered why Bradley took Lorenzo Insigne off with just two minutes remaining in regulation time Tuesday, with a penalty shootout looming. The reason was the Italian star was feeling his calf, an issue that he brought with him from Europe.

"The decision was made that we just couldn't risk him at that point," said Bradley.

Insigne is expected to be available Saturday.

Tuesday's game also saw Toronto defender Shane O'Neill wear protective headgear, like a rugby scrum cap. Bradley said O'Neill has had "more than his share of head injuries" and has worn the headgear in the past.

Bradley did not speak to the media after the Vancouver game. He said he and his players were willing to talk but were told by Canada Soccer that only the winning coach would attend the post-game news conference.

He did speak to a reporter in the mixed zone after the match.

Asked about reports that some of his players did not want to shake hands after the game, Bradley said he and his coaches did go over and congratulate their Vancouver counterparts. Whitecaps coach Vanni Sartini then took centre stage, celebrating the win by rolling on the field and taking his "Vancouver is Home" T-shirt off and waving it over his head.

"In the process, he's waving his shirt at one point right in front of Oso (Toronto midfielder Jonathan Osorio)," said Bradley. "Oso just missed a penalty in a shootout. And so when he (Sartini) is done celebrating and he then wants to come over and start again, yes, there were guys on our team that in that moment just absolutely didn't want him over on our side.

"And when I saw that, I know Vanni, and in a simple straight way I said, 'When you celebrate like that right now, they don't want you over here.'"

Bradley said Sartini responded something to the effect of "I get it" and moved off.

Bradley noted his players stayed on the field out of respect during the trophy presentation.

"He (Sartini) twisted his words when he made it seem like guys didn't want to shake hands because they were mad at the loss."

Toronto midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye has missed the last two games with a lower body injury. Bradley says while the injury "is not a bad one," he is still questionable for Saturday.

Goalkeeper Quentin Westberg continues to deal with a rib injury while midfielder Noble Okello continues his comeback from a lower body injury.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter


This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2022

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 21 Fall Dresses We Already Want to Wear

    Fall dresses for women are already here, and the 20 best fall dresses are meant to shop early. Try fall mini, midi, and maxi dresses from COS, RIXO, and more.

  • Uh, Cindy Crawford (And Her Abs) In A Bikini Just Said 56 Is The New 26

    Cindy Crawford took to Instagram to post a photo of herself in a little string bikini, and flaunting her toned abs in the process. Cindy fits in hard workouts.

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Rogers Centre is getting a $300M reno. Here's what the Blue Jays ballpark will look like

    Toronto Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro announced plans for $300 million worth of renovations to Rogers Centre that will take place over the next two to three off-seasons. Fans can expect to see considerable changes to the 33-year-old stadium come next April, Shapiro said during a news conference Thursday. This will include a new outfield fence line that aims to provide new angles to the game. "[I]t will not be a symmetrical outfield fence — there will be some uniqueness to both the hei

  • Piercy leads rainy 3M Open by 4 after long third round

    BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Scott Piercy shot a 5-under 66 at rain-soaked TPC Twin Cities on Saturday in round that was delayed more than 6 1/2 hours to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the 3M Open. The 43-year-old Piercy had a 18-under 195 total. He has four PGA Tour victories. Emiliano Grillo was second after a 67. Tony Finau and Doug Ghim were tied for third, five strokes back. They each shot 65. The top Canadian is Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont., who is tied for 24th at 5 under.

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Big Papi a big hit at his Baseball Hall of Fame induction

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — David Ortiz promised to speak from the heart. As usual, Big Papi delivered. His megawatt smile tinged with a tad of emotion, the former Boston Red Sox slugger was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday — after his daughter Alexandra sang the national anthiem — and was humbled by his surroundings. “I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to be here today and for giving me the joy of being able to travel this path, this path that has allowed me to be h

  • Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 juniors

    Three more members of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team say they support an investigation into the latest sex scandal to rock Hockey Canada. Jordin Tootoo and Nathan Paetsch denied any involvement in the alleged group sex assault. A statement from Scottie Upshall did not specifically address involvement but echoed sentiments expressed by all those former players who have spoken up calling for an investigation. Halifax Regional Police have opened an investigation into the incident that

  • Felix comes out of retirement, helps 4x400 relay into final

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Enjoying retired life, Allyson Felix was eating hot wings and sipping on a root beer float in Los Angeles when the phone rang. She was needed back in Oregon for the prelims of the 4x400 women's relay. Could she return to world championships? The most decorated sprinter in U.S. history was on her way. She jumped on a plane and was on the track Saturday night for the “last” time to help the Americans advance to the final. Back into retirement she goes. She said she will watch t