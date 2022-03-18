Toronto FC II re-signs three players in advance of inaugural MLS Next Pro season

Toronto FC II has re-signed Canadian midfielders Themi Antonoglou, Antonio Carlini and Mehdi Essoussi, joining nine returning players already under contract.

Antonoglou, Carlini and Essoussi all played for TFC 2 in 2019 and '21 when the Toronto reserve side was part of USL League One.

TFC 2 is playing in the new MLS Next Pro league, billed as bridging the pathway from Major League Soccer’s youth academies to its top tier teams. The 21-team leagues features 20 teams affiliated with MLS teams, including TFC II and Whitecaps FC 2 — and independent Rochester.

The inaugural season kicks off March 25 with Toronto, coached by Gianni Cimini, opening April 3 at FC Cincinnati 2.

Antonoglou, 20, made 21 appearances and scored three goals. Carlini, 21, made 30 appearances and scored three goals while Essoussi, 21, made 21 appearances.





Toronto FC II Roster

Goalkeeper: Andreas Vaikla.

Defenders: Antony Curic, Kobe Franklin, Rohan Goulbourne, Matthew Medeiros.

Midfielders: Julian Altobelli, Themi Antonoglou, Antonio Carlini, Mehdi Essoussi, Nakye Greenidge-Duncan, Steffen Yeates.

Forward: Paul Rothrock.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2022

The Canadian Press