Toronto FC delays trip yet again to MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando

Toronto FC has delayed their trip to Orlando again.

The club was scheduled to fly to Orlando Saturday to prepare for the MLS is Back Tournament, but the club had to postpone the trip after a member of their "travel party reported experiencing symptoms to the team medical staff."

Toronto FC was originally scheduled to leave on Friday, but delayed their departure by one day, citing the need for more time to complete pre-travel COVID testing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The organization said in a statement Saturday that the entire Toronto FC travel party will undergo another round of testing and will not travel to Orlando until those test results are received.

Toronto's first match is scheduled for Friday, July 10 against D.C. United.

Whitecaps also delay trip to Orlando

The Montreal Impact arrived in Florida on Thursday, while the Vancouver Whitecaps, who were originally slated to leave Wednesday, are now scheduled to arrive in Orlando on Monday.

Vancouver had to delay their departure south because of a pair of inconclusive test results that prompted more testing — which subsequently proved to be negative, according to the league.

The Whitecaps first match will be July 15 against the San Jose Earthquakes.

They were originally scheduled to open against Dallas FC on Thursday, July 9, but that was before six Dallas players tested positive for COVID-19. The Vancouver-Dallas game will be rescheduled for later in the tournament.

The World Cup-style tournament is taking place at Disney's Wide World of Sports complex in the Orlando area.