Inter Miami looks to Pozuelo to create goals. Toronto FC looks to the future

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Toronto FC
    Toronto FC
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Alejandro Pozuelo
    Alejandro Pozuelo
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

TORONTO — Inter Miami coach Phil Neville called the acquisition of Toronto FC star Alejandro Pozuelo a statement, although it is unclear how long the Spanish playmaker will call the Sunshine State home.

For Toronto FC, the sale is a story yet to be told.

Toronto confirmed the departure of Pozuelo on Thursday, in exchange for US$150,000 in general allocation money ($75,000 in 2022 in $75,000 in '23), with more to come if certain performance-based metrics are met.

It's a modest return on a former league MVP, although Miami sporting director Chris Henderson said Toronto could net "somewhere between $50,000 and hundreds of thousands" more depending how well Miami does with the Spaniard.

TFC will also retain a sell-on percentage if Pozuelo is sold to a club outside MLS.

But more importantly, Pozuelo's departure opens a designated player spot for Toronto with Italian international Federico Bernardeschi believed to be in the club's sights. Bernardeschi is out of contract after five seasons with Juventus.

In signing Pozuelo in March 2019 from Belgium's KRC Genk, then-Toronto GM Ali Curtis called him "a creative No. 10, kind of a maestro."

Forty months later, with the 30-year-old Pozuelo's contract up at the end of the season, Toronto seems to be after a new shiny toy to join Italian international Lorenzo Insigne, the former Napoli captain who is yet to make his Toronto debut. Insigne and Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo are Toronto's other two designated players.

Getting Pozuelo, whose debut will depend on when he gets his visa, "sends a real strong statement about where we want to take this football club and this team," said Neville.

Neville said Pozuelo "desperately wanted to be at Inter Miami," noting he landed late Wednesday and wanted to train Thursday.

While talking up Pozuelo at a news conference Thursday, Henderson was noncommital about how long he will wear the team colours. Miami has some clean-up work to do with its roster in the wake of 2021 sanctions by the league following an investigation into the 2020 signing of French international Blaise Matuidi.

The league fined Miami in excess of $2 million, concluding it had violated salary budget and roster guidelines during the 2020 season. The infractions included incorrect roster categorization and under-reported salaries.

Matuidi, Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain and Mexican midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro occupied Miami's designated player spots in 2021.

Matuidi is no longer with the team, although he seems to have some kind of ambassador role. Pizarro has been loaned out to Mexico's CF Monterrey for the 2022 season with an option to buy but still occupies a DP spot with Miami despite the loan.

The 34-year-old Higuain has four goals in 10 league appearances this season.

"We have a few players that are out right now, out of the club, that are still on our budget and still having DP tags and other tags along with them," Henderson said. "We have to see how they play out. And those decisions we don't know yet … We will have those discussions later in the year when we have more information."

Henderson said Miami had been in talks with Toronto about Pozuelo for "a few weeks," but had also been following two other targets.

"There was a period where we felt like it wasn't going to happen, so we started to move on with one of the other players. And then it came back in to us and we thought he was the perfect fit for what we want to do this year and move forward trying to compete."

Pozuelo just marked his 100th appearance with Toronto in all competitions, becoming the 14th TFC player to reach that milestone.

“Alejandro has been a true professional since arriving here in 2019," Toronto president Bill Manning said in a statement. "He was instrumental in helping us win the 2019 Eastern Conference title, was the league MVP in 2020 and provided our fans with so many memorable goals and assists.

“He is a good person, and we wish him nothing but the best.”

Some 20 members of the 2021 TFC first team have now departed as new coach Bob Bradley continues to overhaul a club that finished second-from-last in the league with a 6-18-10 record last season.

At $4.69 million, Pozuelo was the fourth-highest-paid player in MLS this season, according to figures released in April by the MLS Players Association.

The Spaniard endured highs and lows with Toronto, with pandemic-related travel restrictions forcing the club to take up residence south of the border during his tenure. But fans will likely remember him as one of their favourite marquee players in red.

While blessed with tremendous offensive creative skills, Pozuelo seemed to have trouble fitting into Bradley's scheme of things — which has seemed fluid as the coach tested out the talent at his disposal. Bradley wanted a more all-round game from the Spaniard but had success when he gave him more freedom to roam in recent games.

Pozuelo scored four goals in his last five games in all competitions for Toronto, popping up all over the field.

Neville was clear on how he will deploy Pozuelo.

"I want him in the final third (of the field). I want him to make the final pass … We're going to get him into the best positions for him to have the best and biggest impact," he said.

At his best, Pozuelo is able to unlock defences with pinpoint passes and has an eye for the audacious when it comes to shots on goal. But injuries and some personal issues off the field in 2021 — with his family back in Spain — blunted his talents at times.

The Spaniard wears his heart on his sleeve. Having been part of championship-calibre and cellar-dwelling sides in Toronto, fans got to see both his beaming smile and frustration on the field.

In 3 1/2 seasons with Toronto, Pozuelo registered 30 goals and 34 assists across all competitions. He ranks fifth among TFC’s all-time goal-scorers behind Sebastian Giovinco, Jozy Altidore, Jonathan Osorio, and Dwayne De Rosario.

He and Giovinco are the only Toronto players to earn MLS MVP honours.

In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Pozuelo's nine goals and 10 assists led the league in combined goals and assists and netted him the award. Pozuelo was also named to the MLS Best XI in 2019 and 2020, becoming the third player in TFC history to be named to the Best XI on multiple occasions.

Pozuelo wasted little time making an impression with Toronto, delivering two memorable goals and a gorgeous assist in a 4-0 win over New York City FC in March 2019.

Pozuelo set up Toronto’s opening goal in the 29th minute, dancing past defenders, after a give-and-go with Osorio, before sliding the ball to an open Altidore.

In the 58th minute, he gave Toronto fans a flash of his mastery from the penalty spot, floating a left-footed change-up of a shot down the middle of the goal.

His goal celebration took him to the southeast corner of BMO Field under a sign that read "Lovely Day for a Victory." He pulled back his right sleeve and kissed a tattoo in honour of his grandfather Manolo and then sank to his knees in prayer at the corner flag.

Twenty minutes later, positioned just inside the NYCFC penalty box, Pozuelo took a pass from Osorio and surveyed the landscape. After mulling over his options, he lofted a left-footed chip over six-foot-three Sean Johnson as the crowd of 25,447 inside BMO Field erupted.

As the ball sailed into the far top corner of the goal, Altidore put his hands on his head in disbelief.

Pozuelo became the 17th player in MLS history to score two goals in his first game and just the third to score a pair of goals and add an assist in his debut.

"People don't score like that every single week. You see one of those goals once a blue moon," said then-Toronto coach Greg Vanney.

"The guy's magic," Osorio said.

Osorio was seen giving Pozuelo a farewell hug on Wednesday morning before the Spaniard, two of his sons and his father drove away from the Toronto training ground in a Mercedes.

Pozuelo added to his legacy with another cheeky Panenka penalty in the 90th minute of the Eastern Conference semifinal, securing a 2-1 win over New York City FC.

Toronto fans still remember his post-game TV interview that night, when he was asked what the win said about the team.

"I think we showed today we have a good team," he said in English, adding a F-bomb for emphasis.

Toronto (5-10-3) hosts the San Jose Earthquakes (4-7-6) on Saturday.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2022.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Heat, drought and wildfires: Torrid spell torments Portugal

    LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal is bracing for a heat wave, with temperatures in some areas forecast to climb as high as 43 C (109 F) this weekend just as a severe drought grips the country. The Civil Protection Agency, a Portuguese government body that coordinates official responses to emergencies, said Thursday it is placing crews on high alert because of the risk of wildfires. About a third of the country faces an extreme risk of forest fires, authorities say. The high temperatures are forec

  • Probe finds 'major shortcomings' at Montreal high school where basketball coaches face sex-related charges

    The Marguerite-Bourgeoys school service centre is promising to act on all recommendations stemming from a provincial investigation that found "major shortcomings" in the basketball program at Montreal's École secondaire Saint-Laurent, in the wake of February's arrest of three coaches on sex-related charges. Daniel Lacasse, Charles-Xavier Boislard and Robert Luu are facing various charges, including sexual exploitation, sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching. Their

  • Artist blends tradition, innovation

    The juxtaposition of traditional and contemporary, and of sacred and familiar, will soon be on display at the Art Gallery of Southwestern Manitoba. It’s the first time the work of Kevin McKenzie, a Brandon-based Cree and Métis artist, has been featured at the gallery. Entitled "ayîkisis," the Plains Cree word for "tadpole," the exhibit features pieces from McKenzie’s 30-year career as an artist. The exhibit will be on display from July 14 through Sept. 10. McKenzie, who is also an assistant prof

  • Source: Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo leaving Toronto FC for Inter Miami CF

    TORONTO — Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo, a former league MVP, is on the move as Toronto FC continues its teardown and rebuild. A source, granted anonymity because the deal had not been announced, confirmed that the 30-year-old is headed to Inter Miami CF. The source said Toronto will receive assets in exchange, but not a player. Pozuelo, who won MLS MVP honours in 2020, is out of contract with Toronto this summer. At US$4.69 million this year, he is the fourth-highest paid player in MLS, a

  • Canada falls to Germany in pivotal women's Volleyball Nations League game

    Canada's women's volleyball team lost to Germany 3-1 in a pivotal Volleyball Nations League preliminary match on Saturday in Calgary. The visiting side took the first set 25-19, the same score Canada claimed the second frame with. The Canadian women fought hard to mount a comeback, but the German team held its own to take the third and fourth sets with narrow scores of 27-25 and 25-23, respectively. Playing in her hometown, Alexa Gray led Canada (4-7) with 26 points. Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C

  • Wick's 2-run error in 11th gifts Red Sox 4-2 win over Cubs

    CHICAGO (AP) — Pitcher Rowan Wick threw Trevor Story’s comebacker down the right-field line for a two-run error with two outs in the 11th inning, and the Boston Red Sox outlasted the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep. With automatic runner Bobby Dalbec on second, Wick (1-3) walked Christian Arroyo leading off the 11th. Jarren Duran struck out and Rafael Devers popped out before Story hit a soft hopper that Wick threw well over first baseman David Bote. In a game that took 4

  • 'I would have done the same thing:' Bowness OK with being Jets' second choice

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness doesn't mind being the second choice. The new Winnipeg Jets head coach took part in his first press conference Monday, a little more than a week after first target Barry Trotz declined the team's offer because the veteran wanted to spend more time with his family. "If I'm in his chair, I'm going after Trotzy, too. I am. It's that simple," Bowness said with a laugh, referring to Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff sitting beside him. "Trotzy is the perfect guy for this

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • Edmonton's Marco Arop clocks world's third fastest 800 metres

    EDMONTON — Marco Arop is rounding into form at the perfect time. The 23-year-old ran a season's best one minute 43.61 seconds in the 800 metres to win the Pre World Invitational Championships meet in his hometown on Sunday. Arop's time is the third fastest in the world this year, and comes less than two weeks before the world track and field championships begin in Eugene, Ore. Sarah Mitton won the women's shot put with a toss of 19.99 metres. The 26-year-old had thrown 20.33 to win the Canadian

  • What happens to the Flames if Gaudreau walks?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the possible consequence of Johnny Hockey leaving Calgary in free agency.

  • Maple Leafs will regret any trade for Rasmus Sandin

    Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin remains without a contract for next season but general manager Kyle Dubas needs to negotiate new term for Toronto's 2019 first-round pick or risk losing a player projected to be a blue line star.&nbsp;

  • Calhoun 2 HRs, Pérez wins 7th straight as Rangers beat Mets

    NEW YORK (AP) — In his 11th major league season, Martín Pérez is making a strong pitch for his first All-Star selection this month. Pérez won his seventh straight decision, Kole Calhoun hit two of Texas' four home runs and the Rangers beat the New York Mets 7-3 on Saturday. “Good team win all the way around,” Calhoun said after breaking out of a slump. Calhoun smacked a three-run shot off spot starter Trevor Williams in the second inning and third-year catcher Jonah Heim followed with his career

  • Cristiano Ronaldo tells Manchester United he wants to leave

    The 37-year-old footballer reportedly wants to cut his contract short by a year after their disappointing season.

  • Arenado hits 2 HRs, Cardinals power past Phillies 7-6

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nolan Arenado sparked a record barrage of four straight home runs by St. Louis in the first inning, then hit a tiebreaking drive in the ninth that sent the Cardinals over the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6 Saturday. With two outs in the first, Arenado, Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez and Dylan Carson homered off Kyle Gibson. It was the first time in major league history a team connected for four homers in a row in the first inning. The Cardinals tied the MLB record for any inning with fo

  • Reddick wins at Road America for 1st NASCAR Cup victory

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Tyler Reddick needed a little longer than expected to win in the NASCAR Cup Series. The circumstances of his triumph made it worth the wait. Reddick won Sunday at Road America by outdueling Chase Elliott, the defending champion on the course and the current points leader. The victory came in the 92nd start of his Cup career, which has included five second-place finishes. “It was just a huge sense of relief,” Reddick said. The Richard Childress Racing driver won by 3.304

  • 'I took it personal': Argos' Harris set to face old team as Bombers visit Toronto

    Andrew Harris has always played with a chip on his shoulder. The Toronto Argonauts star running back did his best to keep that motivation in check leading up to the first game against his former team. But there's little doubt it will grow exponentially every time Harris touches the ball when facing the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-0) at BMO Field on Monday. "I'm trying to focus on it being another game and not build it up too, too much," Harris told The Canadian Press in a phone interview. "Once I s

  • 'Everybody loves playing with each other:' Otto Porter Jr. on Raptors core

    New Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. discusses the similarities between the Warriors and Raptors, Scottie Barnes' potential and how Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet differ as point guards. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Hayley Wickenheiser promoted to assistant GM with Maple Leafs

    Canadian hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser becomes the fourth woman hired as an assistant general manager with an NHL club this year.

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • B.C. Lions sign offensive lineman Perkins to two-year extension

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed American offensive lineman Kent Perkins to a two-year contract extension. The six-foot-five, 306-pound Dallas native made his debut in Week 2 of the 2021 CFL season and since then has started 16 consecutive games at right tackle. Perkins was the Lions' nominee for CFL most outstanding lineman last season and has helped the team's offence rack up 1,561 total yards through the first three games of 2022. Before signing with the Lions ahead of 2021 training cam