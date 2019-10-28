Toronto FC-Atlanta United Preview

The availability of key players for both teams looms large as reigning MLS Cup champion Atlanta United looks to get back to the final Wednesday night at the expense of 2017 winner Toronto FC to determine the Eastern Conference representative.

Five Stripes coach Frank de Boer has already ruled out defender Miles Robinson, who will miss his third straight postseason match with a hamstring injury suffered while with the United States national team earlier this month. The 22-year-old Robinson was selected to the MLS Best XI on Monday, and filling his spot continues to be a tactical challenge for de Boer.

In the first-round victory over New England, Michael Parkhurst ably filled Robinson's role as Atlanta used a three-man back. Parkhurst, though, suffered a dislocated shoulder late in that contest and missed Thursday night's 2-0 victory over Philadelphia in the semifinals. De Boer opted for a standard four-man defense in that match, though that could change with the 35-year-old Parkhurst returning to training this week.

"We have to wait," de Boer told reporters Monday according to ProSoccer USA. "He's on the field. That's promising. Still have to do some tests, but he's looking good."

After being held off the scoresheet in the win over the Revolution, Josef Martinez sealed the triumph over the Union with a goal in the 80th minute. Julian Gressel, who set up that marker, had staked Atlanta to a 1-0 lead with a deft chip over an on-rushing Andre Blake in the 10th minute.

Gressel and Martinez - also on the Best MLS XI - share a wavelength like few others in MLS. Gressel leads the Five Stripes with 13 assists, and eight of them have been primary assists on goals by the Venezuela international.

Pity Martinez also played a vital role in the win, setting up Gressel's goal and pulling the strings in Atlanta's attack. The Argentine has had a mercurial relationship in his first season with de Boer and did not play in the victory over New England, but de Boer had enough faith in his No. 10 after changing to a 4-3-3 formation with Parkhurst's absence.

"I'm going to be here when the coach needs me," Martinez said through an interpreter to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I'm 100 percent ready to play, after that it's the coach's decision if I play or not. Today, I showed that I'm still playing well. I'm happy that we're going to another final, that's not a small feat. This is what the team is looking for, to keep growing, keep breaking records, and maintain a winning mentality."

The Five Stripes have won five straight postseason home games and carry a 405-minute shutout streak into this contest there since Maxime Chanot scored for NYCFC in the 2018 conference semifinals.

As Atlanta waits on Parkhurst, Toronto FC is hoping striker Jozy Altidore can make his postseason debut after missing the first two rounds with a quad injury. The U.S. international did individual training over the weekend, but at best, he appears to be a game-time decision for the Reds as they seek a third MLS Cup final appearance in four years.

"We haven't put him in front of goal to do a lot of shooting. ... We'll start hitting some balls over different distances, then building into some final prep work on goal hopefully on Tuesday," TFC coach Greg Vanney told the Canadian Press. "I know he feels and looks like he's close. "And so (we're at the) final stages now of hopefully getting him ready and having him be a part of the group and play a role."

Altidore totaled 11 goals and seven assists in just 22 matches for Toronto, and his presence as a target forward would allow Alejandro Pozuelo to do his customary playmaking role in attacking midfield. Vanney has used the Spaniard as a false nine in Altidore's absence to great effect as the Reds stunned top-seeded New York City FC 2-1 in the other semifinal.

Pozuelo gave Toronto a 1-0 lead early in the second half, then scored the match-winner from the spot in the 90th minute after Richie Laryea was scythed down in the penalty area by Ronald Matarrita. Also a member of the MLS Best XI, Pozuelo has team highs of 14 goals and 12 assists, including five goals and four assists in his last eight contests.

The home team won both matchups in the regular season as Josef Martinez turned playmaker for goals by Hector Villalba and Gressel in Atlanta's 2-0 home win in May. Toronto rallied for a 3-2 victory in June, with Pozuelo's penalty in the 94th minute proving decisive.

Vanney, though, is not taking much stock in either result.

"Neither team was really maximum or the same as they are now for varying reasons (in those games)," Vanney told the Toronto Sun. "I think (the key for us is) looking at their form and the things that they've been doing over recent games and things that we feel that are going to be strengths of ours going into this game.

"They've done a couple of different things over the course of the year, between playing a 3-4-3 and 4-2-3-1, and what our thoughts are there and what our preparations start to look like."

The winner of this match will face either Los Angeles FC or the Seattle Sounders in the MLS Cup final Nov. 10. If Toronto FC wins, it will travel to face the Western Conference winner regardless of the outcome. If Atlanta wins, it would host Seattle but have to travel to face LAFC.