Toronto is facing its worst allergy season in 5 years. Here's how to fight back

Toronto is facing its worst allergy season in five years, according to one pollen researcher. (PhotoMediaGroup / Shutterstock - image credit)

Daniela Astudillo is used to dealing with rough seasonal allergies, but this year they unlike anything she's encountered before.

What used to be just a runny nose and fatigue is now compounded by intense itching and swollen eyes, Astudillo says.

To cope, she's been avoiding going outside and takes anti-allergy medicine when she can't stay indoors.

"It's difficult if I don't take any medication because it's just hard to see or keep my eyes open," said Astudillo.

"I kind of just always make sure I have tissues in my bag or try not to stay outside for too long because then ... I'm going to regret being out."

There's a reason seasonal allergies in the Toronto area seem to be worse than in previous years, says Daniel Coates, the director of pollen research lab Aerobiology Research Laboratories.

Toronto is the only city in the country registering more than double the average amount of pollen in the air and is now grappling with its worst season in five years — largely due to the gradual trend toward warming weather. Coates says the lab has witnessed pollen levels trend upwards for the past two decades and says there's likely a correlation between it and climate change.

"The more warm weather we have, the longer that warm weather stays, the more pollen we're generally going to see in the air," said Coates.

"If you're Mother Nature, it's a good thing that she's trying to reproduce. If you're an allergy sufferer, it's a horrible thing."

Allergy season in Ontario typically starts in mid-March and end mid-October, cycling from tree to grass and ragweed pollen, Coates says. For people allergic to all three types of pollen, he says this season will be "miserable."

While allergies can't be prevented or stopped, Coates says people can learn to work around them and lessen their effects. He advises people to:

Wash their clothes more often, especially after going outside.

Wear wrap-around sunglasses to help keep pollen away from your eyes.

Flush the pollen out of your system by staying hydrated.

Wash your pet's paws after walks.

Closing the windows when pollen levels get too high.

Another key tip: Contact an allergist and find out what kind of pollen offsets a reaction, Coates says.

"Know what's in the air and take the necessary steps to try and minimize it."