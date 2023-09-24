Toronto eliminated, winless road streak hits 19 after 3-0 loss to NYCFC

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrés Perea scored in the 2nd minute, teenager Julián Fernández netted his first career goal and NYCFC eliminated Toronto FC from playoff contention with a 3-0 victory on Sunday.

NYCFC (8-10-13) jumps over D.C. United into the ninth and final playoff spot with the regular season winding down. NYCFC has three matches remaining — one less than United.

The season can't end soon enough for Toronto (4-16-10). The club has lost eight straight on the road in all competitions, including six shutout losses in a row, and been outscored 24-1. Toronto has just four draws in its last 19 away matches in all competitions.

Perea took a crossing pass from Santiago Rodríguez in the 2nd minute and scored his first goal of the season for NYCFC. Perea, who had one goal in eight appearances this season for Philadelphia, is on loan from the Union until the end of the season.

NYCFC took a two-goal lead into halftime after Andres Jasson found the net for a third time this season, unassisted in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Fernández, a 19-year-old rookie, scored in the 54th minute with an assist from Talles Magno. Fernández, who subbed in to begin the second half, has one start in seven appearances for the club.

Matt Freese totaled four saves to earn the clean sheet in his seventh start of the season for NYCFC. Luka Gavran, 23, made his league debut and saved five shots for Toronto.

The match was moved back a day after a water main break at Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

Toronto will host FC Cincinnati on Saturday. NYCFC travels to play Inter Miami on Saturday.

