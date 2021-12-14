Toronto Downtown West Business Improvement Area (BIA) Launches "Neighbourhood" E-Gift Card Program

The program Features a special BIA bonus incentive of 25% added value to each E-Gift Card purchased. The card is a great gift idea, and will be released in time for the Holidays, with redemptions expected to take place in the New Year.

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The Toronto Downtown West BIA is made up of a large employment base of people in a wide range of industries occupying spaces in everything from tall glass towers to tiny Victorian houses. The streets and PATH connect to cafes, retail, art galleries, hotels, restaurants, bars, clubs, and lounges, as well as an array of small amenity services. Additionally, this neighbourhood is home to large cultural attractions such as, CN Tower, Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, Scotiabank Arena, Rogers Centre, Roy Thomson Hall, Princess of Wales Theatre, Royal Alexandra Theatre, TIFF Bell Lightbox, The Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, and Metro Toronto Convention Centre, making this one of the most vibrant and dynamic neighbourhoods in Canada.

Toronto Downtown West BIA Logo (CNW Group/Toronto Downtown West BIA)

The Toronto Downtown West BIA is launching a Neighbourhood E-Gift Card and is adding a 25% bonus to each card purchased during their holiday campaign.

"As we return to the office, and business and leisure travel makes its comeback, we want to remind you of all the great reasons you've come to love this area," stated Michael Emory, Chair of the Toronto Downtown West BIA.

Mayor Tory encourages all businesses in the Downtown West BIA to register and participate in this program that will support small businesses weathering the challenges posed by the pandemic. He further emphasized, "This holiday program captures the very mission of our pandemic recovery: supporting local. This holiday season we are encouraging residents to buy and shop local. The Toronto Downtown West BIA is such a vibrant and vital neighbourhood in our city – with so much to offer residents and visitors. This added-bonus gift card will create greater opportunities for Torontonians to reconnect with their favourite restaurants, businesses, and attractions, and in doing so, support these businesses that have been heavily impacted by the pandemic."

Story continues

The "Neighbourhood" E-Gift Card can be purchased through the BIA and our partner, AnyCard websites (BIA/ AnyCard). E-Gift Cards will be sold over a one-week period (or while supplies last) starting December 13th, 2021, arriving just in time for the Holiday gift shopping season. We hope everyone will take advantage of the 25% bonus, as well as the opportunity to support some of the hardest-hit businesses during these challenging times. Businesses in Toronto's Downtown West are encouraged to register and participate in this program intended to stimulate sales and boost the local economy.

Purchase Your "Neighbourhood" E-Gift Card at: BIA/ AnyCard

List of Participating Businesses and Program Details: tdwbia.ca/e-cards/

About the Toronto Downtown West BIA:

Toronto Downtown West BIA is the concentrate of arts, culture, hospitality, sports and business to bring a unique and vibrant urban experience.

With distinct architecture both old and new, Toronto Downtown West BIA is a thriving commercial hub of creative houses, hospitality and retail. From the Scotiabank Arena to the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, the Downtown West BIA includes many of Toronto's most iconic cultural landmarks including the CN Tower, EdgeWalk, Steam Whistle Brewing, Toronto Railway Museum, Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, Canada's Walk of Fame, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Metro Hall, Rogers Centre, Roy Thomson Hall, Princess of Wales Theatre, Royal Alexandra Theatre, TIFF Bell Lightbox, 401 Richmond, Theatre Museum Canada, Canadian Broadcast Corporation, and Bell Media. The BIA is home to an array of talent that is comprised of the Canadian Opera Company, the National Ballet of Canada, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors.

The Toronto Downtown West has a growing population of over 30,000 residents, 19 million visitors annually and a workforce of 90,000.

Toronto Downtown West BIA

BIA Website: www.tdwbia.ca

"Neighbourhood" E-Gift Card: https://anycard.ca/store/tdw

Instagram: @to_downtownwest

Twitter: @to_downtownwest

Facebook: @todowntownwest

LinkedIn: Toronto Downtown West BIA

SOURCE Toronto Downtown West BIA

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/14/c7242.html