'Toronto just lost a rock icon': Die Mannequin lead singer Care Failure dies at 36

The "spirited, spunky and fierce" musician founded her band, Die Mannequin, in 2005.

Care Failure, whose real name was Caroline Kawa, was the lead singer of Toronto alt-rock band Die Mannequin. (Photo via @diemannequinofficial on Instagram)
Toronto-based artist Care Failure, the lead singer of alt-rock band Die Mannequin, has died at the age of 36.

"Spirited, spunky and fierce," reads a Toronto Star obituary for the musician, whose real name was Caroline Kawa. "She consistently sought to see the best of the human spirit in all she came across. May we continue to see the best in each other in her memory. May her spirit now soar free of pain."

According to the obituary, which was published on March 31, donations may be made in Kawa's name to MusiCares.

In a statement to ET Canada, Kawa's family shared that "she fought bravely against infections that caused sudden organ and heart failure."

Fellow Canadian artists like Billy Talent, Bif Naked and Sum 41's Cone McCaslin — as well as numerous fans — showed their sadness over the news on social media.

"She really was one of a kind. Bada— front woman and Canadian gem when I was growing up. 'Unicorn Steak' on repeat. RIP," one person wrote on Die Mannequin's most recent Instagram post.

"You were so sweet and nice when I met you when you were opening up for Marilyn Manson in 2015. We talked for a long time in Dawson Creek, B.C.," another penned.

"100 per cent undeniable rockstar to the core. RIP, Care," someone added.

"Rest easy, Care. Your electricity on stage was monumental! I'm happy I got to see you perform live at least once. Enjoy your rest in Rock and Roll Heaven, doll," someone else chimed in.

Die Mannequin, pictured here at the 2011 Juno Awards in Toronto on March 27, was founded by Care Failure in 2005. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
Kawa founded Die Mannequin back in 2005. Since then, the alternative rock band toured across Canada several times, opening for acts like Guns N' Roses, Marilyn Manson and Sum 41.

The band put out two full-length albums over the years, including "Fino + Bleed" in 2009 and "Neon Zero" in 2014. They released three EPs, "How To Kill" in 2006, "Slaughter Daughter" in 2007 and "Danceland" in 2012, along with a compilation album, "Unicorn Steak," in 2008.

"Rock 'n' roll definitely saved me,' Kawa, then 22-years-old, told The Georgia Straight in 2009. "It added some kind of direction to what seemed like a downward spiral of a life. Music just grabbed me at a young age, and I don't even know why I do what I do. It's just kind of in my bones and I can't help it."

