'Toronto just lost a rock icon': Die Mannequin lead singer Care Failure dies at 36

Care Failure, whose real name was Caroline Kawa, was the lead singer of Toronto alt-rock band Die Mannequin. (Photo via @diemannequinofficial on Instagram)

Toronto-based artist Care Failure, the lead singer of alt-rock band Die Mannequin, has died at the age of 36.

"Spirited, spunky and fierce," reads a Toronto Star obituary for the musician, whose real name was Caroline Kawa. "She consistently sought to see the best of the human spirit in all she came across. May we continue to see the best in each other in her memory. May her spirit now soar free of pain."

According to the obituary, which was published on March 31, donations may be made in Kawa's name to MusiCares.

In a statement to ET Canada, Kawa's family shared that "she fought bravely against infections that caused sudden organ and heart failure."

Fellow Canadian artists like Billy Talent, Bif Naked and Sum 41's Cone McCaslin — as well as numerous fans — showed their sadness over the news on social media.

Incredibly saddened to hear that Care Failure has left us. Having shared both the stage and studio with her band Die Mannequin, Care was an exceptional vocalist and songwriter. An honest and powerful voice, she inspired many. Rest in peace Care, your music will live on 💔 pic.twitter.com/gnTa3zyPGu — Billy Talent (@BillyTalentBand) March 31, 2023

RIP Care Failure @diemannequin

I’ll miss you old friend…… pic.twitter.com/L8vn2du88q — Cone McCaslin (@Cone41) March 31, 2023

So much respect and admiration for Care Failure @diemannequin THE BEST OF THE BEST FOREVER🙏🏼💔 Donations can be made to honour Care at @MusiCares https://t.co/PvsUaTMdwu https://t.co/m2gQBuICQE pic.twitter.com/T0YtwA9hbX — Bif Naked (@bifnaked) March 31, 2023

We are heartbroken to hear about the tragic loss of an absolute icon in the Toronto music scene. Care was a FORCE on stage and a huge influence to us as women in this male-dominated music. Rest In Peace Care Failure, your impact will carry with us 🖤



-Bones & Knox pic.twitter.com/EF32HD3ucQ — THE ANTI-QUEENS (@AntiQueens) March 30, 2023

Aw hell, just heard Care Failure (Caroline Kawa) passed away. She was the passionate and amazing lead for DIE MANNEQUIN. Truly rock and roll, the loudest show I'd ever seen in my life. Rest easy. pic.twitter.com/pcLJVzNICI — Carlin (@the2scoops) March 30, 2023

Devastated to hear about the passing of Caroline Kawa AKA Care Failure of @diemannequin. Huge heart, huge talent and an absolute force on stage. Always went out of her way to say hi and treat me like an old friend at DM shows. See you at the big gig in the sky Care, rock on! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/gXxqKdqFNX — x - Mike G (@TheMikeGShow) March 31, 2023

I am devastated to hear about the loss of Care Failure. An absolute idol, a hero who was wonderful to meet.



🖤 I know, but how 'bout you? pic.twitter.com/dahXgLvFjE — Damien Nelson (@5onthe5) March 30, 2023

Toronto just lost a rock icon. 💔

Care Failure of Die Mannequin was the best front woman ever! She was a beast and so inspiring to watch.

Glad I got to share the stage with her a few times.

Too young, too talented, too soon 😔 https://t.co/FqjYBsc6z9 — Cindy Caron (@CinCaron) March 30, 2023

Sad news out of Canada. Care Failure of @DieMannequin passed away today. One of the fiercest front women and guitarists in rock. Saw them live at the Horshoe Tavern on Queen with @DaveSFoley and Care blew us away. Was a star-- should have been a bigger one. pic.twitter.com/xejoWTWdcF — donal logue (@donallogue) April 1, 2023

"She really was one of a kind. Bada— front woman and Canadian gem when I was growing up. 'Unicorn Steak' on repeat. RIP," one person wrote on Die Mannequin's most recent Instagram post.

Story continues

"You were so sweet and nice when I met you when you were opening up for Marilyn Manson in 2015. We talked for a long time in Dawson Creek, B.C.," another penned.

"100 per cent undeniable rockstar to the core. RIP, Care," someone added.

"Rest easy, Care. Your electricity on stage was monumental! I'm happy I got to see you perform live at least once. Enjoy your rest in Rock and Roll Heaven, doll," someone else chimed in.

Die Mannequin, pictured here at the 2011 Juno Awards in Toronto on March 27, was founded by Care Failure in 2005. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

Kawa founded Die Mannequin back in 2005. Since then, the alternative rock band toured across Canada several times, opening for acts like Guns N' Roses, Marilyn Manson and Sum 41.

The band put out two full-length albums over the years, including "Fino + Bleed" in 2009 and "Neon Zero" in 2014. They released three EPs, "How To Kill" in 2006, "Slaughter Daughter" in 2007 and "Danceland" in 2012, along with a compilation album, "Unicorn Steak," in 2008.

"Rock 'n' roll definitely saved me,' Kawa, then 22-years-old, told The Georgia Straight in 2009. "It added some kind of direction to what seemed like a downward spiral of a life. Music just grabbed me at a young age, and I don't even know why I do what I do. It's just kind of in my bones and I can't help it."