Toronto and Denver to meet in cross-conference matchup

Denver Nuggets (0-2, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (1-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Denver meet in non-conference action.

Toronto went 25-57 overall with a 14-27 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Raptors gave up 118.8 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.

Denver finished 57-25 overall with a 24-17 record on the road last season. The Nuggets allowed opponents to score 109.6 points per game and shoot 46.2% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Raptors: Kelly Olynyk: day to day (back), Bruce Brown: out (knee), RJ Barrett: day to day (shoulder), Ja'Kobe Walter: out (shoulder), Immanuel Quickley: day to day (pelvis).

Nuggets: DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press