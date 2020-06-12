Toronto cop arrested in human trafficking investigation involving 16-year-old girl

Toronto police have arrested and charged one of their own officers after a months-long human trafficking investigation involving a 16-year-old girl.

Const. Peter Roberts, 49, is among 10 men facing the charge of "obtaining sexual services for consideration from persons under 18 years of age."

Police conducted the investigation, called "Project One Six," between March and May.

Investigators described the operation as "an effort to identify, locate and arrest those who had purchased sexual services from the girl."

The crimes allegedly took place in the Pape and Cosbourn avenues area.

Roberts, an 11-year veteran of the force, has been suspended with pay. He was most recently assigned to 51 Division.

If convicted, the arrested men could face a maximum of 10 years in prison, with a minimum sentence of six months.

Roberts is scheduled to appear in court on June 24.