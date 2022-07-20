Toronto Condo Rents Increase At Record Pace

Rental prices for condominiums in Toronto are rising at a record pace as purchasing a house in

Canada’s largest city becomes less attainable.

Urbanation found that the average rental price per square foot for a Toronto condo rose 5.9% in

this year’s second quarter to an all-time high of $2,533. Annual growth in rental prices climbed

by a record 16.7% during the April through June period.

The price increases are being driven by a sharp decline in condominium inventory as potential

homebuyers are being priced out of the housing market due to rising interest rates.

Urbanation added that strong population growth and record-low unemployment in Toronto are

also fueling demand in the city’s rental market.

The overall vacancy rate in the Toronto condominium market fell to 1.4% in this year’s second

quarter, down from 5.1% a year earlier.