Toronto Condo Rents Increase At Record Pace
Rental prices for condominiums in Toronto are rising at a record pace as purchasing a house in
Canada’s largest city becomes less attainable.
Urbanation found that the average rental price per square foot for a Toronto condo rose 5.9% in
this year’s second quarter to an all-time high of $2,533. Annual growth in rental prices climbed
by a record 16.7% during the April through June period.
The price increases are being driven by a sharp decline in condominium inventory as potential
homebuyers are being priced out of the housing market due to rising interest rates.
Urbanation added that strong population growth and record-low unemployment in Toronto are
also fueling demand in the city’s rental market.
Read:
Innovative Food Stocks Responding to Conflict-, and Drought-Driven Food Supply Shocks
Crypto Miners Finding Success While Shifting Towards Environmentally Sustainable Operations
New Approaches Towards Immunotherapy Give Hope in Fight Against Solid Tumors
As a Major Social Media Shuffle Looms, Uptake and Value of Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges
New Regions Being Developed to Produce More Oil Amid Government’s Calls for More Output
The overall vacancy rate in the Toronto condominium market fell to 1.4% in this year’s second
quarter, down from 5.1% a year earlier.