Toronto brings road win streak into matchup with New York

Toronto Maple Leafs (23-13-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (14-17-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the New York Islanders looking to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

New York is 7-8-2 at home and 14-17-7 overall. The Islanders have a 5-6-2 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Toronto has a 23-13-2 record overall and an 8-6-2 record in road games. The Maple Leafs are 10-5-0 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Thursday's game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Maple Leafs won 3-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Lee has 17 goals and 14 assists for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

William Nylander has 23 goals and 20 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.6 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press