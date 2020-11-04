Toronto breaks more real estate records, but condos under pressure

The Greater Toronto Area’s (GTA) real estate market had another record-breaking month in October, even as COVID-19 cases forced new shutdowns.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says 10,563 homes were sold during the month, which is 25.1 per cent more than October 2019.

It was the fourth straight month of year over year sales gains against a backdrop of an economy and job market still struggling to recover.

The so-called urban exodus continued with 3,514 sales in the City of Toronto compared to 7,049 for the rest of the GTA.

There’s a clear difference when it comes to housing types. Sales are well ahead of listings for detached homes. But condo listings have doubled since last year, while sales are up only 2.2 per cent, leading to a decline in rents.

“Competition between buyers of single-family homes, and particularly detached houses, remained strong last month and continued to support double-digit annual rates of price growth in many GTA neighbourhoods. In contrast, condo buyers have benefitted from much more choice compared to last year,” said Lisa Patel, TRREB’s president.

“Pre-COVID polling had already pointed to an increase in investor selling in 2020. The pandemic only added to this trend with a stall in economic growth and a halt to tourism impacting cash flows for many investors.”

Stronger sales for higher priced homes pushed the average selling price across all home types up 13.7 per cent to $968,318. The MLS HPI Composite Benchmark, which aims to even out those distortions, was up by 10.8 per cent.

“The economic recovery in some sectors coupled with low borrowing costs has kept home purchases top-of-mind for many GTA residents. With this being said, we have not accounted for all of the pent-up demand that resulted from the spring downturn,” said said Jason Mercer, TRREB’s chief market analyst, in a release.

“Expect record or near-record home sales for the remainder of 2020,”

TREBB says Ottawa’s plan to boost immigration will also help support the area’s homes for sale and rent.

Jessy Bains is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jessysbains.

