Toronto-Bound ‘Wildhood,’ Helmed by Bretten Hannam, Picked Up by Films Boutique (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based sales agency Films Boutique has acquired Bretten Hannam’s drama “Wildhood,” which world premieres in the Discovery section of Toronto Film Festival. The Canadian film stars Philip Lewitski, Joshua Odjick and Avery Winters-Anthony.

Gabor Greiner, COO of Films Boutique, said: “ ‘Wildhood’ is an amazing film for many reasons — besides coming from a Mi’kmaw director it is a queer/Two-Spirited Indigenous film introducing two very talented young First Nations actors. The film strikes not only through its beautiful cinematography and wild locations but with its attaching and emotional story of friendship, love and belonging – and an incredible soundtrack and pow wow dance.”

In the film, when Link discovers his Mi’kmaw mother is still alive, he runs away from home with his younger brother Travis, in a desperate gamble to start a new life. They’re soon joined by Pasmay, a pow wow dancer drawn to Link’s story. Together they embark on a Two-Spirit odyssey, reconnecting with the culture and the territory of Mi’kma’ki in Nova Scotia, Canada, while trying to find Link’s mother, Sarah.

Producer Gharrett Patrick Paon said: “ ‘Wildhood’ is a story about finding one’s place, and our hope is that the film’s message of joy and resilience will find a place in the hearts of audiences at Toronto and beyond. The premiere represents the culmination of a tremendous amount of hard work on the part of our crew, our financial partners, and our incredible cast. Our three young leads are rising talents who poured all they had into every scene. It’s an honor and privilege to share the result of these efforts at Toronto.”

As well as Paon, the producers are Julie Baldassi and Hannam. The production companies are Rebel Road Films, Flimshow, Younger Daughter Films and Mazewalker Film.

