Toronto books 8,000 appointments for COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

Toronto Mayor John Tory receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, his second vaccine dose, at Scotiabank Arena's mass vaccination clinic in Toronto on Sunday, June 27, 2021. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press - image credit)

At 8 a.m. on Saturday, 40,000 appointments opened up for booster shots of a COVID-19 vaccine. By day's end, more than 8,000 appointments had been booked.

"Thank you to the thousands of people who signed up," Mayor John Tory said in a news release on Sunday.

Appointments for booster shots must take place at least six months following a person's second dose. According to Ontario's chief medical officer of health, that's when immunity starts to wane.

The following people — 2.75 million Ontarians — are now eligible to book for a booster dose:

People aged 70 and older.

Health-care workers or essential caregivers in congregate settings.

People who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of Janssen vaccine.

First Nations, Inuit and Metis adults and their non-Indigenous household members.

Toronto's city-run clinics currently have roughly 32,000 appointments left to book over the next few weeks.

"Third doses can help provide a stronger protection against COVID-19 to some of our community's most vulnerable and at risk," Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical office of health, said in a news release.

"If you're eligible for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, I encourage you to book an appointment and receive your third dose."

Appointments are currently available at:

• Cloverdale Mall, 250 The East Mall.

• Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St. W.

• Mitchell Field Arena, 89 Church Ave.

• Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Dr.

• Woodbine Mall, 500 Rexdale Blvd.