Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is more than ready for the Home Run Derby

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is clearly ready to hold his own at the Home Run Derby next week. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

If there was any doubt before, it’s gone now. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is more than ready for next week’s Home Run Derby.

The Toronto Blue Jays rookie took some practice cuts before their game against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night at the Rogers Centre, and he looked scary good.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. practicing his home run derbying is exactly everything you’re hoping it would be. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/GnMNiY0O1Q — Alexis Brudnicki (@baseballexis) July 2, 2019

The 20-year-old will make history next week at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, where he will become the youngest player in league history to compete in the Home Run Derby. He’s also just the third 20-year-old to ever participate, joining Ken Griffey Jr. and Bryce Harper.

While Guerrero Jr. only has eight home runs in 206 at bats for Toronto so far this season — well behind Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich, who currently leads the league with 30 — his performance on Tuesday afternoon makes it clear Guerrero Jr. is ready to put up a fight in the annual All-Star break event.

He’ll be up against solid competition at Progressive Field, too. Yelich and New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso, who is currently second in the league in homers, have joined the field along with Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell and Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana. The final two entrants in the eight-man field will be announced this week.

If he can bring it next week like he did on Tuesday night, however, Guerrero Jr. has nothing to worry about and should skyrocket up the home run leaderboard in the second half of the season.

