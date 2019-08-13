Blue Jays set franchise record with 13 extra-base hits against Rangers

The Blue Jays' offence was absolutely electric in their series-opener against the Texas Rangers at the Rogers Centre. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

With a bat in hand, the Toronto Blue Jays could do no wrong against the Texas Rangers on Monday night.

In a 19-4 win at the Rogers Centre, the squad put up a season-high in runs and hits (21). And it wasn’t a small-ball approach that got the job done.

The first MLB grand slam of Brandon Drury’s career in the fourth inning was the highlight of the 13 extra-base hits that the team recorded to set a new franchise record for a single game, according to Rodney Hiemstra.

Justin Smoak, Randal Grichuk and Danny Jansen also went yard for the Blue Jays on a day where everything seemed to go right.

On top of that, with his two doubles, Bo Bichette continued the sparking start to his MLB career.

Bo Bichette is the 1st player in #MLB history with 15 extra-base in his first 15 career games. #Mets Pete Alonso had 13 per @therodbot #MLB — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) August 13, 2019

To think the Blue Jays did all that after getting blanked 1-0 by the New York Yankees on Sunday night makes it all the more impressive.

