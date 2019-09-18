Blue Jays scoop up former Athletics mainstay Ryan Dull

Ryan Dull is a minor addition for the Blue Jays. (Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports)

The Toronto Blue Jays have added another piece to their bullpen in the form of right-hander Ryan Dull.

OFFICIAL: We've claimed RHP Ryan Dull off waivers from the @Yankees.



Additionally, LHP Tim Mayza (left UCL) has been placed on the 60-day IL. pic.twitter.com/2Y47sNl4gr — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 18, 2019

Dull is a soon-to-be 30-year-old who’s already been a part of the Oakland Athletics, San Francisco Giants, and New York Yankees organizations this season — which he’s mostly spent in Triple-A. He has a 13.50 ERA in 11.1 MLB innings and a 5.29 mark in 49.1 frames on three different Triple-A squads.

He is a slow tosser who features a fastball at 91.2 mph as well as a slider which serves as his primary strikeout pitch. While that arsenal sounds uninspiring, it’s the same tool kit that helped him deliver a 2.42 ERA season for the Athletics back in 2016 when his 1.2 WAR ranked 33rd in the majors among relievers.

It would be unfair to expect him to recapture that kind of form. The very next season his WAR dropped to an even 0.0 and since then he’s largely bounced between Triple-A and the majors. Realistically, Dull is another depth piece for a Blue Jays bullpen mired in uncertainty and poor performance.

The club has very little to lose by bringing Dull on, but it’s probably fair to say they don’t have a tonne to gain either.

