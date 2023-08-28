Toronto Blue Jays place third baseman Matt Chapman on injured list with finger sprain

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have placed third baseman Matt Chapman on the 10-day injured list with a right middle finger sprain.

Infielder Ernie Clement has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and will be active for Monday night's game against the visiting Washington Nationals.

Chapman, who's hitting .248 this season with 15 homers and 50 RBIs, has been bothered by the finger issue at times this month.

He left Sunday's game against Cleveland after the sixth inning when the finger became swollen. The Guardians went on to win 10-7 in 11 innings.

In 69 games this year with the Buffalo Bisons, Clement has a .339 average with 11 homers and 55 RBIs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2023.

The Canadian Press