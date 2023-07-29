Toronto Blue Jays place Canadian closer Jordan Romano on 15-day injured list

Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano has been placed on the 15-day injured list, the club announced Saturday.

The 30-year-old from Markham, Ont., left Friday night's 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels with two outs in the top of the night due to lower back inflammation

Romano has struggled with back soreness since pitching in the all-star game on July 11.

Nate Pearson was recalled from the Blue Jays' triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., in a corresponding move.

Romano's 28 saves this season are tied with Cleveland's Emmanuel Clase and Baltimore's Felix Bautista for most in the American League.

San Francisco's Camilo Doval and Cincinnati's Alexis Diaz lead the National League with 31 saves each.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2023.

The Canadian Press