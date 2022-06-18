Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu has Tommy John surgery

TORONTO — Hyun-Jin Ryu's Tommy John surgery has been completed, the Toronto Blue Jays announced Saturday.

Ryu is expected to be out for 12 to 18 months following the procedure.

Tommy John surgery, formally known as ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction, was necessary after ongoing ligament issues in the left-hander's throwing arm.

Ryu may not play for Toronto again as his contract expires next year, and possibly before he's recovered from surgery.

He signed a four-year, US$80 million contract with Toronto on Dec. 27, 2019.

The 35-year-old Ryu has a 3.27 earned-run average and a 75-45 record over nine seasons in Major League Baseball.

He struggled in his six starts this season, with a 5.67 ERA and two wins.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2022.

The Canadian Press

