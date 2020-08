Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Nate Pearson sidelined with elbow injury

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have placed rookie right-hander Nate Pearson on the 10-day injured list with right elbow tightness.

Considered one of the top prospects in baseball, Pearson gave up five runs on four hits in four innings in his most recent start on Tuesday night in Baltimore.

It was the second straight early exit for Pearson, who lasted just 2 1/3 innings in his previous start against Miami on Aug. 12.

Pearson is 0-0 with a 6.61 earned-run average in four starts this season.

The Blue Jays recalled right-hander Jacob Waguespack from the taxi squad to take Pearson's spot on the roster.

"Last night, he let us know it was feeling tight. Kind of good news that he was feeling better this morning," Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said before Toronto completed a three-game sweep of the Orioles on Wednesday. "But of course he's one of our big prospects so we're going to be careful with him."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 19, 2020.

