Blue Jays, Brandon Drury reportedly avoid arbitration, agree to 1-year deal

The Toronto Blue Jays utility man has signed a deal before arbitration. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are slowing working their way through their winter and most recently signed utility infielder Brandon Drury to a one-year, $2.05-million deal, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

The 27-year-old completed his first full season in Toronto after being part of the return from a July 2018 trade which sent J.A. Happ to the New York Yankees.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Through 120 games and 418 at-bats, Drury hit for a .218 batting average and a .642 OPS — catchers Luke Maile and Danny Jansen were the only Blue Jays that had a lower OPS than Drury and had at least 100 plate appearances last season.

His -0.6 fWAR was the second lowest on the team, only slight better than Socrates Brito’s -0.7 fWAR.

The two sides have agreed to a contract prior to the upcoming arbitration hearings, leaving just closer Ken Giles and starter Matt Shoemaker as the two Toronto players that could possibly head to arbitration.

As winter crawls along, at least we can look forward to more Blue Jays transactions.

More Blue Jays coverage from Yahoo Sports