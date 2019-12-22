Blue Jays, Red Sox reportedly discussing David Price trade

The Toronto Blue Jays might see a return of the starting lefty. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

The Toronto Blue Jays are on a hunt for starting pitching this offseason and that might include a reunion with Boston Red Sox lefty David Price.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the two AL East teams are discussing a trade that could see the 34-year-old return to his previous club.

After making a post-season run with the Blue Jays in 2015, Price signed a seven-year, $217-million deal with the Red Sox. With three years and $96 million left on his contract, Boston is looking to move on from the expensive starter as it tries to work its way below the $208-million luxury-tax threshold.

The Red Sox are expected to retain a portion of his salary in any hypothetical trade, but how much is the main question regarding the rebuilding Blue Jays.

There are discussions happening with different teams, but Price’s return to Toronto during an offseason where it expressed its need for starting pitching is interesting. The Blue Jays are reportedly in on 32-year-old Hyun-Jin Ryu, but are clearly exploring all options to improve their rotation before the 2020 regular season begins.

Through a combined 282 and 1/3 innings the past two seasons, Price has held a 3.83 ERA while striking out 9.7 per nine.

