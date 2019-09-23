Toronto Arrows unveil schedule for expanded Major League Rugby 2020 season

TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows will open their 2020 Major League Rugby season Feb. 9 in Texas against the Austin Herd.

The second-year Arrows will play a 16-game schedule in the North American league, which has grown to 12 teams with the addition of Atlanta's Rugby ATL, the New England Free Jacks and Old Glory DC in the U.S. capital.

The MLR regular season runs 17 weeks from Feb. 8 to May 31.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The three-year-old league is introducing Eastern and Western conferences in 2019 with each team playing 10 in-conference games and six cross-conference contests.

"I think that will work to enhance some of the rivalries and interest," said Arrows president and general partner Bill Webb.

It should also reduce Toronto's travel time.

The Eastern Conference will feature Toronto, New England, NOLA Gold, Old Glory DC, Rugby ATL and Rugby United New York. The Western Conference is made up of Austin, Glendale, Houston, Seattle and Utah.

"Year 2 was much better than Year 1 and Year 3 we think will be much better than Year 2," said Mark Winokur, the Arrows vice-president and general manager.

At the end of the regular season, the second- and third-place teams from each conference will meet to decide who plays the conference leader. The two conference champions will then meet for the MLR title.

Toronto (11-5-0) finished third in the MLR standings last season. The Arrows lost 30-17 to the eventual champion Seattle Seawolves in a playoff semifinal.

Toronto played its first eight games on the road in 2019 to avoid winter before opening at home April 7 — the first of eight straight home contests. The Arrows divided their home games between York University and Lamport Stadium, drawing more than 3,000 fans per game in the season's stretch run, according to team officials.

Story continues

In 2020, the Arrows will play their first seven games on the road, including a Feb. 16 game against the Houston SaberCats to be played at a yet-to-be announced neutral venue.

Seven of the team's last nine regular-season games will be in Toronto.

The home opener will be April 4 against the Utah Warriors. The venues for the first three games in Toronto have yet to be announced but the last four will be at Lamport.

"In terms of fan experience and the players playing the game, we really liked it," Winokur said of Lamport. "A great vibe down there."

Lamport is also home to rugby league's Toronto Wolfpack.

Toronto has sent 10 players to the Rugby World Cup in Japan, seven with Canada and three with Uruguay.

Toronto Arrows 2020 MLR Schedule (All times ET)

February

9: Toronto Arrows at Austin Herd, 8 p.m. at Round Rock, Texas.

16: Houston SaberCats vs. Toronto Arrows, 5 p.m. at neutral venue TBD.

22: Toronto Arrows at Seattle Seawolves, 9 p.m. at Tukwila, Wash.

March

1: Toronto Arrows at Rugby ATL, 3 p.m. at Marietta, Ga.

6: Toronto Arrows at Glendale Raptors, 8 p.m. at Glendale Colo.

22: Toronto Arrows at Rugby United New York, noon at Brooklyn, N.Y.

28: Toronto Arrows at NOLA Gold, 4 p.m. at Marrero, La.

April

4: Utah Warriors at Toronto Arrows, 2 p.m. at TBD.

12: New England Free Jacks at Toronto Arrows, 2 p.m. at TBD.

19: Rugby ATL at Toronto Arrows, 2 p.m. at TBD.

26: Toronto Arrows at Old Glory DC, 3 p.m. at Washington, D.C.

May

3: NOLA Gold at Toronto Arrows, 2 p.m. at Lamport Stadium.

10: San Diego Legion at Toronto Arrows, 2 p.m. at Lamport Stadium.

16: Toronto Arrows at New England Free Jacks, 4 p.m. at Weymouth, Mass.

22: Rugby United New York at Toronto Arrows, 7 p.m. at Lamport Stadium.

31: Old Glory FC at Toronto Arrows, 2 p.m. at Lamport Stadium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2019.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press