Toronto Arrows re-sign former Canadian under-20 scrum half Cole Brown

TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed scrum half Cole Brown for the 2023 Major League Rugby season.

Brown, 22, missed most of the 2022 season due to a pair of foot injuries. After returning from the first injury, he started and scored a try only to sidelined by another foot injury.

Restored to heath, Brown was the starting scrum half for McMaster in the fall OUA season.

The five-foot-11 190-pounder from Pickering, Ont., was part of Canada's under-20 tour to Portugal in 2020 and took part in Rugby Canada’s under-20 camp following the 2021 MLR season.

The Arrows also have Canadian international Ross Braude at scrum half.

He is one of two members of the inaugural Arrows senior academy class from 2020 to feature for the senior team in 2022, joining fellow academy graduate Mitch Voralek.

Brown is a graduate of the Ontario Blues junior men’s provincial program and played his grassroots rugby with the Ajax Wanderers.

