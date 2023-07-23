Toronto Arrows part ways with head coach Peter Smith after 1-13-2 MLR season

The Toronto Arrows have parted ways with head coach Peter Smith after an injury-plagued season that saw the lone Canadian entry in the 12-team Major League Rugby finish last with a 1-13-2 record.

The Arrows finished the season on a 13-game losing streak with their lone win coming March 11, a 27-26 decision at the expansion Chicago Hounds.

Smith had been with the Arrows since the club's debut season in 2019, spending three years as an assistant coach before becoming head coach in advance of the 2022 season at the age of 32, succeeding Chris Silverthorn who shifted over to become the team's director of player development.

“We are grateful for Peter’s dedication to our organization throughout our first five years in Major League Rugby,” Bill Webb, Toronto's president and general partner, said in a statement.

“Peter is a top individual who has represented our club with integrity and guided our team through many difficult circumstances during his time as our coach. Peter is woven into the fabric of this organization, and we wish him all the best moving forward.”

Smith's record as head coach was 9-21-2 over two seasons.

A fly half, the Australian played rugby professionally in Wales (Ospreys) and Japan (Coca-Cola West Red Spark and Kubota Spears) before moving to the U.S. He spent a season as a kicker at the University of Central Missouri and had a stint in arena football with the Salina Liberty in Kansas and the Bloomington Edge in Illinois.

He met his fiancée playing rugby for the Chicago Griffins before joining the Seattle Seawolves for MLR's debut season in 2018. He retired at the end of that year, after suffering a concussion, and joined the Arrows' coaching staff.

“I’d sincerely like to thank everyone in the Arrows family for an incredible journey over the past five years,” said Smith. “It is with sadness that our time here comes to an end, but I know it is the right time to step away and embark upon a new challenge and adventure.”

“Whilst the record won’t reflect this, I am beyond proud of the progress we made together and the growth we witnessed in our players," he added.

"The hard work and dedication displayed through the numerous challenges we had to encounter is the reason I loved coaching this team and I wish everyone all the best for the future.”

The clubs says the search for Smith's replacement is underway,

The Arrows, hit hard by injuries all season, were missing 14 players in their season-ending 26-24 loss to the visiting NOLA Gold on June 17.

The Toronto franchise is a key pipeline to the Canadian national team. Canada coach Kingsley Jones' 33-man roster for next month's tour of Tonga features nine Arrows.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2023.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press